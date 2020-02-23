By  on February 23, 2020

MILAN — Uncertainties over the coronavirus epidemic in Italy, and in particular outside Milan, disrupted the tail end of fashion week and was the talk of the town — although the fashion world was also rocked by the news of Raf Simons joining Prada as co-creative director of the brand.

During the press conference at Prada’s headquarters on Sunday, Miuccia Prada was asked how she felt about revealing the tie-up in contrast with the alarming coronavirus news. “Well, yes, [the contrast] is there for everyone, but the fact is that we must work in a world that is increasingly more complex and difficult, where events of this kind will happen more often because the globalization will lead to problems of this kind — one hopes not too many, and in fact the problem is to manage work and personal life at the same time,” the designer responded. “Life is not a [walk in the park] and so we must work also if ugly, difficult things happen, we must react.”

