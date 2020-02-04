By  on February 4, 2020
twitter @Tiffany Ap

For scores of protest-weary retailers in Hong Kong, late January was meant to be the light at the end of the tunnel. After enduring more than half a year of political clashes, many a store was hoping just to survive until the Lunar New Year holiday, a massive shopping season, to recoup some of their losses before finally calling the business quits.

Initially, January appeared to be a relatively calm month for the city, building on slight improvements in December. But on the eve of the biggest holiday on the Chinese calendar, the travel lockdown in Hubei province alerted the nation to the severity of the coronavirus. It hit retailers in Hong Kong like a two-by-four.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers