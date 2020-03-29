By  on March 29, 2020

“We need to keep our message front-and-center for more relief,” Tory Burch said late last week of the necessity for direct aid from Washington to the fashion and retail industries in the wake of the coronavirus devastation.

Her remarks to WWD were in response to the passage on Thursday of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. Burch and Pierre-Yves Roussel, her brand’s chief executive officer, have spearheaded the CFDA’s efforts to lobby the federal government for specific attention to and relief for the fashion industry in the wake of COVID-19.

