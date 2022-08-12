×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending Habits, Technology Use

The report also showed that Gen Z had a strong preference for greener forms of transportation and recycled products (58 percent and 56 percent, respectively).

Group of young people using smartphone
More than half of respondents in the survey said they spend four to six hours on their phones. giuseppe lombardo/EyeEm - stock.

In an efficient use of leveraging existing resources, Cowen tapped its interns for a survey on spending, wellness and technology use. The survey revealed that 74 percent of Generation Z consumers polled cited a higher degree of personal health consciousness post-pandemic.

The average age of the respondents was 21, and by gender, 37 percent were female, while 63 percent were male. The report was compiled by the Cowen Retail Team, which is led by analyst Oliver Chen. The interns work across Cowen’s investment banking, research and capital markets businesses.

Other key findings included that 47 percent of respondents said friends and family served as their “greatest style inspiration,” while TikTok garnered 19 percent. Regarding purchase considerations, “quality” ranked number one. And with resale, 15 percent said their wardrobe was wholly made up of resold items.

Related Galleries

When asked to rank their favorite resale site, “other” came in tops at 39 percent, with Goat and Depop grabbing 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively. StockX had 18 percent of votes, while eBay came in with 15 percent. The RealReal, Poshmark, ThredUp and Curtsy all came in with less than 10 percent.

With technology, Cowen said, “most respondents [51 percent] report spending four to six hours per day on their phone,” while 28 percent spend two to four hours a day.

Digging deeper into spending habits, the authors of the report said the survey results “indicate spending went unchanged in last six months; shopping was the most likely category for spending cuts while groceries were least likely.” The report also showed that Gen Z had a strong preference for greener forms of transportation and sustainable products at 58 percent and 56 percent, respectively.

gen z spending
Courtesy image.

Looking at shopping channels, 53 percent of respondents preferred to shop in a physical store versus online. And 42 percent said they “appreciate the convenience of online shopping the most.”

With Web 3.0, the authors of the report found that 95 percent “of survey participants have never shopped in a virtual world” while “86 percent of those surveyed have never purchased an NFT.”

When asked about their favorite apparel and accessory brands, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Coach, Gucci, Lululemon, Nike, Zara, J. Crew, H&M, Express and Untuckit had the most mentions. The poll also showed that 40 percent of respondents said their apparel expenditures had remained the same over the past six months, while 33 percent said spending had increased.

Asked about using buy now, pay later services, 84 percent of Gen Z respondents said they have never used them. Finally, regarding the biggest spending categories, 74 percent said it was dining out/bars. Groceries and shopping both came in with 9 percent, while travel garnered 5 percent.

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Hot Summer Bags

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Cowen Taps Interns to Gauge Spending

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad