Total Consumer Debt Grows With Student, Auto Loans Doubling

New research from credit and loan services company Credit Summit shows that a staggering amount of consumer debt has piled up over the past few years as households took on a variety of loans. The company said student loans and auto loans have more than doubled since 2010, driving up total debt loads.

“By 2021, the typical American household had more than $58,000 in student loan debt and $30,000 in auto loans,” Credit Summit said. “Over $1.5 trillion and $1.4 trillion are due on student loans and car loans, respectively.”

It’s important to note that student loan repayments have been on pause during the pandemic. They were set to restart in May, but there have been media reports noting it might be extended.

And while credit card debt dropped during the pandemic, loans and mortgages increased the debt burden of consumers. As a result, Credit Summit said total consumer debt “increased by $313 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 2.1 percent increase from the first quarter. Debt is now $812 billion higher than it was at the end of 2019 and $691 billion higher than in the second quarter of 2020.”

Credit Summit said the 2.1 percent increase in total consumer debt “was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013 and the largest nominal growth since the second quarter of 2007.”

By demographic cohort, the report showed that Generation X carries the most consumer debt. Gen X has an average debt load of about $140,000 versus Baby Boomers’ $97,000 load. Millennials have about $87,000 worth of debt while Generation Z has about $16,000.

The report noted that “one of the most noticeable trends over the last few years has been an increase in debt among younger age groups.” The authors of the report said not only did Millennials and Generation Z have the highest total debt increase in 2020, “they also had the biggest increase in mortgage and personal loan debt.”

Regarding the impact of this debt on consumers, Credit Summit said it is “evident that many people are concerned about their financial situation, and debt worsens the problem. Average debt in America is so high that 46 percent of Americans report feeling upset at least once a month as a result of financial worries.”