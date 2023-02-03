×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Paco Rabanne Dies at 88

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Cartier Unveils ‘Cleanest So Far’ Jewelry Plant in Turin

Business

Kering Appoints Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When It Comes to Budgeting

The latest consumer survey from Criteo finds amid inflation, consumers are looking to save but still willing to spend on high-ticket purchases.

shopper
Consumers are getting creative with budgets. fizkes - stock.adobe.com

Despite economic downturn and ongoing reports of inflation, consumers are showing signs of resilience, continuing to spend on what matters to them.  

A consumer survey of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, researchers from Criteo, the global commerce media company, found that shoppers are still finding ways to buy what they love. Fifty-four percent of low- to mid-income consumers told the company they are spending the same or more on travel, dining out and luxury goods — while 70 percent or more of high-income consumers said the same.

Consumers shared that, despite this, they are looking to find the best deals and heading online, citing being able to find better prices compared to physical stores. For 73 percent of shoppers, this means spending more time online to search for the best offers or values before making a purchase with 62 percent saying they are finding products at better prices online. To that end, 64 percent of respondents said they shop more online with the company also revealed data that research of a 48 percent increase in online shoppers buying from five retailers compared to just one year ago.

Related Galleries

Still, consumers are not letting deals come at the expense of quality. Almost all respondents (90 percent) say product quality is the most important factor when shopping, followed closely by free shipping (89 percent) and discounts or coupons (85 percent).

When they are shopping, 72 percent of shoppers say they are spending the same or more on apparel and accessories and 79 percent say they are spending more on personal care and beauty products.

According to Criteo’s researchers, it’s a “forward-thinking mindset” that is accelerating at least some of the spend, where consumers are shopping creatively in order to maximize spending power. For 69 percent of respondents, this means buying essential items in bulk to get more value for money, while 60 percent say they are cancelling or postponing plans to buy items due to the rise of prices, 43 percent say they are buying gifts for future holidays because prices are going up and 35 percent are buying high value items sooner because prices are going up.

Ultimately, Criteo said the research shows that consumers want more from brands beyond discounts, with alignment for brand’s values and loyalty programs being strong motivators for shoppers to make purchases right now. When prompted, 58 percent of consumers said eco-friendliness would be an important factor as they shopped over the next six months, 70 percent said they would look for loyalty points as an important factor and 73 percent cited general brand values.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Hot Summer Bags

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Consumers Are Adopting a Split-brain Mentality When Budgeting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad