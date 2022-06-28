Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Cross-border Fintech Firm Currenxie Joins Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program

Amazon's Payment Service Provider Program is designed to enhance its ability to detect, prevent and take action against bad actors so Amazon and participating PSPs can continue to protect customers and sellers from fraud and abuse.

Hands holding credit card and using
Cross-border transactions have increased in recent years. Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com

Cross-border fintech firm Currenxie, based in Hong Kong, has joined Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program, which allows Amazon sellers from around the world to use the platform “to collect revenue from their sales and make payments to their suppliers anywhere, anytime, without additional fees,” the company said.

Currenxie was founded in 2014. In August 2021, the company completed a “Series A” funding round of $10 million, which allowed Currenxie “to accelerate its vision of empowering businesses to access global commerce and was followed by the launch of its Visa card in November 2021 for Hong Kong-based clients,” the company said in a statement.

Currenxie noted that the pandemic has changed online shopping, which has led to an increase in sellers  — especially on Amazon. Joining the PSP Program helps to mitigate potential fraud and abuse for sellers and buyers.

Related Galleries

Riccardo Capelvenere, founder and chief executive officer of Currenxie, said the PSP Program “is designed to only accept the world’s most safe and secure cross-border payments companies — ones who are committed to helping sellers around the world have the freedom to pay and be paid anywhere.”

The CEO also said the company will continue to provide “high-quality service for our customers on a daily basis leveraging the strength of our global payments infrastructure that we’ve built.”

Sellers on Amazon now have the option to select Currenxie as their chosen global payment provider “to receive their sales proceeds and access one of the largest virtual account networks in the world,” Currenxie said, adding that users of its Global Account to transact can leverage “a virtual multicurrency account with over 18 currencies, which they can then use to send and receive payments locally with over 40 countries, without any correspondent bank fees.”

Currenxie’s platform is also available on marketplaces such as eBay, Shopify and Etsy and works with payment gateway providers such as Stripe, Alipay and PayPal.

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Hot Summer Bags

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Currenxie Joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad