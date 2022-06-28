Cross-border Fintech Firm Currenxie Joins Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program

Cross-border fintech firm Currenxie, based in Hong Kong, has joined Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program, which allows Amazon sellers from around the world to use the platform “to collect revenue from their sales and make payments to their suppliers anywhere, anytime, without additional fees,” the company said.

Currenxie was founded in 2014. In August 2021, the company completed a “Series A” funding round of $10 million, which allowed Currenxie “to accelerate its vision of empowering businesses to access global commerce and was followed by the launch of its Visa card in November 2021 for Hong Kong-based clients,” the company said in a statement.

Currenxie noted that the pandemic has changed online shopping, which has led to an increase in sellers — especially on Amazon. Joining the PSP Program helps to mitigate potential fraud and abuse for sellers and buyers.

Riccardo Capelvenere, founder and chief executive officer of Currenxie, said the PSP Program “is designed to only accept the world’s most safe and secure cross-border payments companies — ones who are committed to helping sellers around the world have the freedom to pay and be paid anywhere.”

The CEO also said the company will continue to provide “high-quality service for our customers on a daily basis leveraging the strength of our global payments infrastructure that we’ve built.”

Sellers on Amazon now have the option to select Currenxie as their chosen global payment provider “to receive their sales proceeds and access one of the largest virtual account networks in the world,” Currenxie said, adding that users of its Global Account to transact can leverage “a virtual multicurrency account with over 18 currencies, which they can then use to send and receive payments locally with over 40 countries, without any correspondent bank fees.”

Currenxie’s platform is also available on marketplaces such as eBay, Shopify and Etsy and works with payment gateway providers such as Stripe, Alipay and PayPal.