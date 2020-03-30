Boasting over 355 million users and 240 billion pins, Pinterest is one of the leaders in social media, looked at as the curated virtual search engine for users. While in numbers alone the company’s user base is smaller when compared to other leading platforms, Dash Hudson, the visual marketing software company that helps brands grow audience and revenue through social media, says Pinterest holds endless opportunities for brands by connecting them with an important demographic.

According to Dash Hudson’s new eBook, the image-based site’s users are more intentional than other social media users and use the platform to inform buying decisions, search for products, and even plan out major life events such as weddings, travel, or home design.