In 2013, Lilly Pulitzer was an early adapter of technology, creating a partnership with AgilOne, the customer data platform, to enhance customer data and personalization.

Looking back to the beginning of the integration of AgilOne’s technology with Lilly Pulitzer’s platform, Ryan Willette, global vice president of customer success at AgilOne, told WWD the goal was to build true customer analysis. Understanding the wide range of Lilly Pulitzer’s customer base across generations.