Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

David Jones’ Profit Surges

The Australian department store chain saw 282 percent growth in adjusted earnings for 2021, with double-digit second-half sales growth.

By
Patty Huntington
Plus Icon
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 07: XXX
Floral installation on the ground floor of David Jones' Elizabeth Street, Sydney flagship - part of the retailer's 'New Dawn' Spring/Summer 2020 season launch in September 2020. Brook Mitchell

SYDNEY — Australian department store David Jones saw significant growth in fiscal 2021, with adjusted operating profits surging 282 percent to 84 million Australian dollars for the year, or $61 million at average exchange for the period. Gains were fueled by reductions in costs, markdowns and debt, improved inventory and government wage subsidies and rent relief.

On Thursday, the retailer’s South African parent, Woolworths Holdings Ltd., reported David Jones’ sales grew 2.3 percent to 2.1 billion Australian dollars, or $1.51 billion in the 52 weeks to June 27 2021, with like-for-like sales up 0.9 percent over the period and a 17.1 percent jump in second-half sales — after falling 17 percent in the same period last year.

Online sales grew by 24.4 percent, contributing 17.3 percent to total sales for the year.

Related Galleries

In line with the company’s previously announced strategy to exit unproductive space, trading space was further reduced by 6.3 percent over the year.

Sales in the retailer’s Elizabeth Street, Sydney flagship — on which a 200 million Australian dollar refurbishment was completed in late 2019 — grew by 16.6 percent during the year, in spite of lower footfall in the city’s central business district due to COVID-19 disruptions.

In December 2020, David Jones sold the Elizabeth Street flagship for 504.4 million Australian dollars, or $379.7 million at that time, with an initial 20-year leaseback agreement and further renewal options. Five months prior, the company’s Bourke Street, Melbourne men’s store was sold for 120 million Australian dollars, or $84 million.

Subsequent to the sale of the properties, David Jones repaid and canceled all its long-term debt facilities, including 300 million Australian dollars, or $216.2 million in bonds.

David Jones’ stablemate, Country Road Group, also delivered strong results.

Adjusted CRG operating profits surged 158.3 percent to 155 million Australian dollars, or $111.7 million, on sales of 1.05 billion Australian dollars, or $756.8 million, up 13.5 percent over the period, with a 15.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales and second-half sales growth of 39.5 percent.

Country Road Group’s online sales grew 30.7 percent, contributing 29.7 percent to total sales, while trading space was reduced by 2.8 percent.

According to Woolworths’ 2021 results announcement, “In Australia, stronger economic fundamentals, improved consumer confidence and restrictions on international travel, supported inward-focused consumption and buoyed retail spend. This was despite the intermittent snap lockdowns across major cities and an extended three-month lockdown in the state of Victoria during the first half of the current year and a further lockdown in the last quarter. Footfall in central business districts and airport locations remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Fiscal 2022 is off to a rocky start, however.

Seventy percent of David Jones and Country Road Group stores are temporarily shuttered under lockdown orders in the states of NSW, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory — affecting some 15 million people, which is more than half the Australian population — due to an escalating COVID-19 outbreak that began in Sydney in late June.

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

David Jones' Profit Surges

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

David Jones' Profit Surges

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

David Jones' Profit Surges

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

David Jones' Profit Surges

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

David Jones' Profit Surges

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad