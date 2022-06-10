David Yurman Sparkles with Paris Flagship Debut

Spring always signals the start of something new. For David Yurman, it’s the opening of the luxury jewelry purveyor’s first international flagship store in Paris, at 245 rue St. Honoré – an idyllic setting in the heart of the City of Lights.

David Yurman himself dreamed of opening a store in Paris a decade ago, when the brand opened its first shop-in-shop boutique at Printemps Haussmann. “Paris, like New York, is a city defined by art and artists,” David Yurman said.

“It’s an endless source of inspiration for us – we feel connected to the city’s history, its people, its art. Many of our collections have been inspired by memorable moments spent in Paris,” inclusive of the brand’s Starburst and Midnight Mélange collections.

But its rue Saint-Honoré flagship materializes that vision and inspiration through the eyes of Evan Yurman, President and Chief Creative Officer and son of David Yurman, whose next generation store design mirrors the swanky, modern elegance of its 57th Street flagship in New York City.

The rue Saint-Honoré store’s interior hearkens the Yurman aesthetic and “[focuses] on quality while reflecting the cultural nuances of its city,” the brand said.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first European flagship store in Paris, a city with such a distinctive and unique beauty,” Evan Yurman said. “We pride ourselves on being a design-led and customer-first company and we are excited to bring the full brand experience here.”

“This store is an opportunity to tell our brand story and create a unique customer experience. I look at this space as an extension of a piece of jewelry – something both familiar and modern,” he said. “We’re an American luxury brand with a rapidly growing international following, and this new location in Paris allows us to better reach a global consumer who gravitates to this area.”

The David Yurman Paris flagship store – like several of the brand’s 47 other brick-and-mortar stores – displays its men’s jewelry line at the front of the Paris boutique, “on equal footing with the brand’s women’s collections,” intended to offer a “unique balance between complementary lighter and darker color palettes curated for each category” for its layout.

David Yurman Paris Flagship

Even finer details include a lavish private VIC lounge, separated from its main building by a picturesque courtyard, where shoppers can view one-of-a-kind pieces, the brand’s exclusive High Jewelry collection, and enjoy a drink.

The aesthetics of the brand’s Paris flagship exude a sense of refinement, which feels apropos for a Parisian experience. Leading with the look and feel of “traditional luxury,” a hand-applied plaster panel ceiling with recessed lighting complements mid-century modern furniture, alongside custom handcrafted travertine and oak vitrines.

Its blending of classic, formal design with a contemporary edge is reflected in contrasting dark Pietra Cardosa stone and pale Bardiglio Trambi marble floors and the integration of custom silk rugs, velvet wall panels, artwork, and modular LED screens – which will feature video content from the brand’s campaign, starring Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding.

Alongside the opening of the David Yurman store is the launch of many new pieces that are exclusive to its Paris location. “We are excited to launch an incredible assortment of one-of-a-kind High Jewelry and EYS designs at the Paris store – many of these pieces feature rare and unique stones and artifacts that I’ve personally collected over many years,” Evan Yurman noted.

“Additionally, we are exclusively launching a new collection named ‘Carlyle’ in Paris this July, which will later launch across all our retail locations in the fall. The collection is bold, modern, and refined – one that we feel will resonate strongly with the Parisian consumer.”

“I am always refreshed with creativity and inspiration when I visit. Paris is and always has been a special place for myself and my parents.”

Piqued interest and talent in the arts – in all its forms – does run in the family. David Yurman himself is a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, is a painter and ceramicist. When the couple launched the brand over five decades ago, the concept was that sculpture could be worn as jewelry. Their powers combined resulted in the global brand we see today, which has remained true to its initial mission of “simply making beautiful objects to wear.”

The brand anticipates sustained growth and an increasing global presence. “We’re continuing to build on our global expansion in key cities, as well as doubling down on heightening and evolving our consumer experiences in our flagship cities like New York and Los Angeles. Stay tuned for some exciting new store openings to come!”