David’s Bridal Teams Up With Media Agencies for TikTok Campaign

David’s Bridal said it has teamed up with January Digital, its media agency partner and Kerv Interactive, a digital advertising platform, to deliver an integrative commerce driven campaign through TikTok that involves the reimagining of special event preparation — via automated, optimized shoppable products — in a series of TikTok ads.

The bridal and special occasion brand said it is delivering “integrated commerce-driven content on TikTok to enhance and streamline customers’ shopping experience on the platform. The platform, combined with strategic audience segmentation and compelling creative, has delivered ad interaction two times the industry benchmark,” they noted.

Its series of shoppable content on TikTok allows consumers to peruse and purchase products directly from its application, allowing the brand to capture shoppers at the earliest moments of a consumer’s journey and deliver a simpler and more streamlined experience.

“This partnership between January Digital, Kerv Interactive and David’s Bridal is an example of how a brand that knows their customer can use the right strategy and technology to deliver the right message at the right time to the right customer,” said Nick Drabicky, senior vice president and general manager at January Digital. “As a strategic partner for a brand like David’s Bridal, it is vital that we use best-in-class technology solutions that can deliver business impact for our clients.”

David’s Bridal has grown its social media presence exponentially and dramatically, the brand said, and its TikTok initiative is reflective of its pulse on the market.

Kelly Cook, chief marketing and IT officer of David’s Bridal, said the brand is always exploring solutions that “not only make our customers’ shopping experience with us a positive one, but also meet them where they are shopping.”

“We know our customers are on TikTok and they love it. Our Dream Makers — our amazing employees — also have a passion for TikTok. It’s a natural place for us to expand if customers and employees enjoy the content. We are thrilled to partner with Kerv, TikTok and January Digital to deliver shoppable, compelling content directly on the app and get her into her dream dress.”

Kerv Interactive’s patented technology solution enhances advertising performance for retailers, the company said, and its efforts for this initiative were “aligned on a focused campaign to launch a select catalogue of products across bridal gowns, party dresses (including graduation, prom and more), shoes and accessories. The retailer will assess performance and user engagement and explore widening the assortment options in TikTok collection ads moving forward,” the company said.

Its success since launching the campaign in June 2022 indicated a click-through rate exceeding two times the average benchmark with a reach of more than 16 million, they added.

Jay Wolff, senior vice president of revenue and partnership at Kerv Interactive, said, “Streamlining automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok Collection Ads has driven a meaningful impact in David’s Bridal business. With this new automated marriage of content and commerce being massively appealing to marketers, we look forward to continued success helping David’s Bridal reach the right consumer in the right moment with the right message.”

