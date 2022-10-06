×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Banking on Blockchain 

Deepak Thapliyal promotes the use of blockchain on the banking system.

In Partnership with Ascend Agency
Deepak Thapliyal
Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of Chain. Courtesy image.

Blockchain technology is gradually but assuredly making its way to the banking and financial services industry and is capable of changing the overall security of the banking sector. From remittances to securities trading to cross-border payments, blockchain technology is designed to impact how global transactions are implemented, and digital assets are kept secure. 

Blockchain technology will change the future of the banking system in many ways. For instance, growing security, reducing fraud, human error, and charges for banks and clients, accelerating international transfers, potentially eradicating brokers and commissions, simplifying lending for lenders and borrowers, and through various use cases. 

Related Galleries

Deepak Thapliyal is the CEO of Chain, a blockchain-based technology company to enable a smarter and more linked economy. They form cryptographic ledgers and cloud infrastructure that strengthen transformative financial products and Web3 services. Founded in 2014, Chain has raised above $40 million in financing from Khosla Ventures, Pantera Capital, Capital One, Citigroup, Fiserv, Nasdaq, Orange, and Visa. In 2018, Chain was acquired by Stellar to form Interstellar, a commercial arm of the Stellar Foundation. However, in 2020, Chain was re-acquired to continue its mission to form a more healthy global financial system through blockchain and cloud technology. 

According to Deepak, banks are the biggest beneficiaries of Chain’s blockchain product. Chain earlier worked with banks to launch a private settlement network between Citibank and Nasdaq for instant settlement on a pilot program. “We helped construct an on-demand settlement pilot for Citibank and Nasdaq as well as Visa to show how effective blockchain could be for their business. All banks should add blockchain to their programs and deprecate their old systems,” Deepak says. 

Blockchain technology can make international transfers and monetary transactions faster, more cost-effective, transparent, and more secure. Currently, transactions can take multiple days and involve various third parties transferring money from one country to another. These parties each take their cut from the transaction. By the time the money reaches its destination, the sender may have lost a substantial amount. For international businesses and consumers, blockchain technology facilitates faster and simpler peer-to-peer transactions more effective for international businesses and consumers, i.e., through a Bitcoin wallet. 

Blockchain helps reduce fraud as it generates a clear audit trail. It also has several redundancies, so modifying any information once uploaded on this network is almost impossible. Many computers preserve the Blockchain network, eliminating a principal point where hackers could attack the network and change data without leaving evidence behind. This aspect of blockchain makes it extremely relevant in the current global scenario of widespread cybercrime and ransomware attacks that can compromise sensitive data and cause victims substantial financial loss. 

“Keep protecting your Windows and use VPN for added security. Also, refer to a ransomware checklist to ensure that you’re prepared with the right cybersecurity strategy in case you become a victim of a cyberattack,” Deepak adds. 

The innovative CEO’s objective is to bring his product sequence by chain to the hands of various banks and organizations, hoping to encourage them to pilot the program to see the cost productivity and value it has compared to their outdated systems. Remarkably, businesses are actively employing blockchain engineers for publicly-traded companies and banks. Major brokerages like Fidelity have launched their own NFTs departments, and institutions like JP Morgan have also built private blockchain projects internally. 

Banking on Blockchain 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Banking on Blockchain 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Banking on Blockchain 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Banking on Blockchain 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Banking on Blockchain 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Banking on Blockchain 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Banking on Blockchain 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Banking on Blockchain 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Banking on Blockchain 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Banking on Blockchain 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Banking on Blockchain 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Banking on Blockchain 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Banking on Blockchain 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Banking on Blockchain 

Hot Summer Bags

Banking on Blockchain 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Banking on Blockchain 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Banking on Blockchain 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Banking on Blockchain 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Banking on Blockchain 

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad