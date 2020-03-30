By  on March 30, 2020

MILAN — Diego and Andrea Della Valle, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of Tod’s SpA revealed on Monday that they are waiving their remunerations for the year 2020 and that the company will not distribute any dividends in light of the progressive worsening globally of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The decision was taken during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting that day and the news was released at the end of trading in Milan, where the Tod’s group is publicly listed. 

