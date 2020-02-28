MILAN — After the country’s coronavirus outbreak, Italians are entering a phase of assessment as a can-do spirit is starting to spread – almost a call to arms to support the economy and the image of the country abroad — although no one is wearing rose-colored glasses as they gauge the expected impact on business.

Working with China has been and continues to be a priority for the Italian fashion industry and the Camera della Moda launch of the “China, we are with you” project during Milan Fashion Week that ran Feb. 19 to 24 was a success, according to Deloitte, as 16 million Chinese followed the live-streaming of shows. The initiative was set up to live-stream the shows, create dedicated social media platforms to comment on the collections and ad-hoc videos, backstage content and interviews to allow Chinese buyers and designers to partake remotely in the fashion experience.