Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Brings ‘California Couture’ to Dogtown for Men’s Resort 2023 Show

Business

Gucci Is Still Italy’s Most Valuable Brand, According to BrandZ

Eye

Salvatore Ferragamo Museum Unveils Exhibition Dedicated to Wanda Ferragamo

Are Rising Prices Breaking Consumers’ Trust?

Deloitte’s Global State of Consumer Tracker takes a look at how inflation is impacting consumer demand and sentiment.

Women are stressed and headaches about
An estimated 75 percent of consumers are now concerned about rising prices for everyday purchases. F - stock.adobe.com

As prices rise, so does global consumer concern for inflation. And while this is not immediately shocking, findings from Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker suggest “flashing warning signals” from consumers.

“While consumers might be more accepting of higher prices when they’re driven by pandemics and wars, their patience around corporate greed looks to be thin,” said the authors of Deloitte’s report.

Despite consumer demand generally remaining stable, according to Deloitte’s global survey data, an estimated 75 percent of consumers are now concerned about rising prices for everyday purchases. With this in mind, the authors of the report advised consumer businesses to expect consumers to be “alert and responsive to price changes and remain cautious about the price elasticity available in the market.”

Related Galleries

As companies continue to raise prices to protect margins, consumer survey respondents reported they believe companies are “being predatory — using this moment of historic inflation to raise prices beyond their own rising operating costs.” And as trust dissipates, researchers from Deloitte say it’s “likely to come at a cost” with survey responses indicating consumers who believe companies are price-taking have weaker spending intentions compared to those who do not.

Globally, Deloitte’s survey saw 54 percent of consumers think that companies are at fault for rising costs, feeling they are rising prices beyond what is necessary to make up for rising operating costs in an attempt to increase profit.

“There’s a clear lack of trust brewing,” said the authors of the report. “Whether or not businesses are price-taking is irrelevant. What matters is that people believe it’s happening.”

Looking at spending cuts, Deloitte’s data found consumers will look to more discretionary categories including recreation and entertainment, leisure travel, restaurants and some less discretionary categories including clothing and personal care. These categories, Deloitte said, may represent where demand will struggle amid inflation pressures.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

New Reports Question BNPL Services as Consumers Find Debt Amid Inflation

Consumer Surveys Reveal Key BNPL Trends in the U.S.

Accenture Finds Consumer Desire for ‘Virtual Living’ Is Gaining Traction

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad