Global denim festival Denim Days announced its lineup for 2019, which includes shows in New York on Jun. 8 and 9, in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 5 and 6, and Amsterdam, Oct. 21 to 27.

Its two-day New York Denim Days festival will feature a selection of brands, designers, artisans and vintage vendors in the denim market, including new activations and interactive installations from denim supply chain members, the organization said. The event will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion, which also includes a one-day outdoor denim market with live entertainment, food and activities. Tencel branded fibers by Lenzing is the returning title sponsor of New York Denim Days, all according to the firm.

Andrew Olah, a Denim Days organizer and founder of Kingpins Show, said that “We have found that the Denim Days concept is the perfect vehicle to celebrate jeans and connect the industry to consumers in a vital and engaging manner. The idea of creating a space where brands, designers and industry insiders come together to commune, engage in discourse and inspire denim lovers is endlessly interesting to us. Denim Days is platform where consumers can buy a pair of jeans directly from the designer, attend a seminar about sustainability by an industry expert, experience a fun, interactive installation and then get their hands blue indigo dyeing a garment.”

For its upcoming edition of Nashville Denim Days, held at Marathon Music Works, the festival “celebrates not only denim’s heritage and authenticity but also Nashville’s vibrant music scene” and will offer a “vibrant mix” of denim and independent brands, vintage vendors and artisans, the company said. And similar to its inaugural show last year, the event will feature musical performances by local Nashville musicians, as well as the opportunity to dine and imbibe from local eateries.

And for Amsterdam Denim Days, its week-long festival is a series of events, trade shows, activations and parties in various locations around the city, inclusive of industry-only events such as the Kingpins Show Amsterdam, an invitation-only denim sourcing show; Kingpins Transformers, a day-long event promoting sustainability and corporate responsibility in denim; and its “City Center” program of in-store sales and parties at participating retailers, the company said. Denim Days Amsterdam tops off the event with its Denim Days Festival, which is currently scheduled for the last weekend of October.

