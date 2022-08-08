×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Dia & Co’s Denim Trends Report Reveals Popularity of Cargo, Baggy Jeans

The authors of the report also said "exaggerated silhouettes" are in this year.

Dia & Co.
The trends were culled from Google search data. Courtesy image.

Plus-size and personal styling brand Dia & Co dug into Google search data to reveal the top trends in denim. The brand looked at searches for styles and silhouettes popular with all consumers across the U.S.

Researchers at the retailer found that the top trending jean styles for this year are cargo jeans, up 33 percent year-over-year; baggy jeans, which are up 18 percent, and then boot-cut jeans, with searches up 15 percent. “Jeans aside, denim shorts, denim-on-denim, and denim jackets are the three most popular denim styles in the U.S.,” the company noted in its report.

Other trending styles include boot-cut (up 15 percent), wide-legged (also up 15 percent in searches) and flare jeans (up 14 percent).

The authors of the report said “exaggerated silhouettes” such as cargo and baggy jeans are more popular in some states as compared to others. By state, Dia & Co found cargo jeans are most popular in Georgia and Louisiana, while flare jeans are sweeping the South. The search data showed flare jeans are most popular in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Dakota, while baggy jeans are most popular in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

denim trends

“Given their Western flair, it’s no surprise boot-cut jeans are most popular in Wyoming and New Mexico,” Dia & Co said in the report, adding that wide-legged jeans are most popular in Delaware.

Looking at where the denim-on-denim trend is most popular, the data revealed the style is most popular in Oklahoma; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; New York, and Connecticut

