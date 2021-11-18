Depop, IMG Models Launch Online Pop-up to Benefit Black in Fashion Council

Depop and IMG Models have joined forces to unveil an exclusive Depop shop that will benefit the Black in Fashion Council.

Shoppers who look to models for style cues can now buy their pre-loved things — IMG Models has mined the closets of Joan Smalls, Ian Jeffrey, Kaylin Rivera Baer, Lily Aldridge, Tess McMillan and Wisdom Kaye, for pre-worn apparel, jewelry, bags and accessories to offer exclusively through the IMG Models shop on Depop.

The online shop is live and will remain that way for one month. Items being sold on the online shop retail from $25 to $400, and 100 percent of the sale price for each item sold (save for the applicable PayPal transaction fee) will be donated to the Black in Fashion Council to further their efforts around diversity and inclusion in the industry.

“Fashion is all about self-expression — a physical manifestation of our emotions, and a way for people, no matter who they are, to be seen in their truest forms,” supermodel and activist Smalls said in a statement. “It’s so important that those in and out of the industry continue to support organizations like [the] Black in Fashion Council, who are fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion within fashion.…Everyone, no matter the color of their skin, their size, or their background, deserves to feel included in the industry, and that’s why we’re all on a mission to change fashion.”

Racism remains a crucial problem in the fashion industry with Black professionals continuing to face “widespread discrimination and prejudice,” according to the first BIFC Human Rights Campaign report, which was released last month. Along with having “upheld white supremacist ideologies” and having created “glorified standards of beauty and artistic expression that are explicitly anti-Black,” the industry is lacking in many ways, the report noted.

The council is comprised of editors, models, media executives, freelancers and other creatives who are trying to build a new foundation for inclusivity. The organization is committed to creating lasting change in the industry in an array of areas. Improving diversity, inclusion and pay inequities within individual companies and executive boards, as well as through marketing and advertising are some of the issues that need attention, the council report noted.

Regarding how the funds from the exclusive online shop will be used, council cofounder Sandrine Charles said: “We are going to finalize and announce at the top of 2022 once we have an amount.”

Widely known models like Smalls, who was recently photographed by Chrisean Rose for the December/January edition of InStyle, will help boost interest in the Depop initiative through their fans and followers — Smalls has 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Having modeled for Victoria’s Secret, H&M and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition among many others, Aldridge has a robust base of her own with 5.6 million followers on Instagram. And she said she’s honored to support the council along with IMG Models and Depop in this cause.

“It gives me so much joy that my items will have a second life with people who are making positive change in the world,” Aldridge said.

Fashion icon and content creator Kaye is looking to the future with the project. “There are kids in the world searching for someone, who looks like them, who’s doing what they want to do when they grow up, and this is what motivates me to push forward and it’s why I am honored to support the Black in Fashion Council,” Kaye said.

Models aren’t the only ones bringing their communities to this endeavor. Resale platform Depop is said to have more than 26 million users.

IMG Models has been exploring ways to “continue supporting underrepresented Black talent and creatives,” according to director of marketing and production Ryan Dye, who is proud that the company’s models “are coming together to support the BIFC and their initiatives.”