Traditional paradigms have shifted in the engagement ring market. What matters most to brides-to-be has evolved from an emphasis on the sheer size of a diamond, to whether it is natural, responsibly sourced and beautiful.

Today’s engagement ring shoppers are looking for uniqueness, and distinction comes in all shapes, sizes and price points. According to global natural diamond producer De Beers Group, today’s engagement ring shopper seeks a sense of refined modesty focused more on personal style and rarity, and less on the antiquated notion that diamond size connotes a specific level of commitment.

In a recent ranking of the five most important features for engagement rings, 56 percent of shoppers said the shape of a stone is the most important feature, trailed by 41 percent prioritizing style and setting of the ring, according to a Diamond Insight Flash Report by De Beers. What follows is the size of a stone, or carat weight, type of metal used in the setting, and quality of the stone.

Sally Morrison, Director of PR, Natural Diamonds, for De Beers, told WWD that there has indeed been a curious evolution of the engagement ring landscape. “Over the last few years, we have seen interest move away from getting the biggest rock possible to being more focused on an overall ring design that speaks to them and a smaller, but more beautiful diamond. Research from bridal magazine The Knot shows that the size of the diamond has dropped significantly as an importance factor since 2017.”

Craving Nature’s Candy

And despite difficult economic times, jewelers say that consumers are spending more than ever on diamond engagement rings – and much of it is fueled by changes in consumer behavior stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrison explained that COVID-19 accelerated the trend of shoppers focusing on cut and clarity over size, and that according to jewelers De Beers speaks with directly, couples are choosing natural diamonds that are smaller, but more “perfect” with regards to the 4Cs of cut, clarity color and carat weight.

And it’s fitting that due to setbacks and challenges with travel, 54 percent of couples are thinking more about the ring – with a mere 15 percent saying they’re thinking about plans for a honeymoon.

“It’s interesting because many couples are actually spending more on their rings now, because they are foregoing the big expensive wedding, and in many cases, the honeymoon. But they are focused on those diamond qualities – the trend in settings is that they are much simpler, like solitaires or solitaires with classic side stones, that really show off the flash of that central diamond rather than surrounding it with layers of pave or other ornamentation.”

“Additionally, couples are exploring lots of diamond shapes, with ovals, cushions, pears and other less traditional shapes really gaining in popularity.” That exploration takes form in experimenting with new and unfamiliar territory in the engagement ring market, with a focus on finding the atypical and unique – and in the case of De Beers, that rarity begins with Botswana.