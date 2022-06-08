Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Digimarc Cloud-based Technology Makes Authenticity of Products More Secure

The company also released a consumer behavior report showing differences between Generation Z and Baby Boomers.

Laptop with cloud computing diagram. Cloud
Digimarc combines product triggers with cloud technology to thwart counterfeiting. Who is Danny - stock.adobe.com

Digimarc Corp., a next-generation digital identification and detection-based solution provider, is rolling out a new solution to help brands verify the authenticity of products.

Separately, Digimarc has released insights about consumer behavior in a report that looks at differences in shopping preferences between generational cohorts, including the importance of product authenticity.

Regarding the launch of the Digimarc Brand Integrity digital solution, the company said it works by assigning each product with a serialized digital identity “that can be tracked in the cloud and accessed through a variety of on-package digital triggers, including the industry’s most secure and covert: the Digimarc digital watermark. Adding that this combination of digitized products and cloud-based data “makes the process of authenticating items more accurate and scalable than traditional physical authentication measures,” the company said.

Related Galleries

Digimarc also noted that the support of dual-factor authentication, “such as scanning both QR codes and digital watermarks on a single package, provides a strong defense against bad actors accustomed to easily circumventing lesser brand protection measures.”

Ken Sickles, chief product officer at Digimarc, said as counterfeiters have become more sophisticated and supply chains more diffuse, “companies are recognizing that traditional brand protection approaches that are largely reactive and reliant on trained inspectors and specialized equipment are both ineffective and inefficient.”

“Digimarc has created a uniquely digital solution that leverages the ubiquity of smartphones and other digital devices to make product authentication much more streamlined and less prone to human error,” Sickles said, adding that while digitizing products with QR codes is a great starting point, “when coupled with a robust product cloud and covert digital watermarks, brands can gain even greater visibility into their products and offer their consumers the chance to do the same.”

Sickles said the company’s brand integrity solution helps brands “to protect their reputations by giving every product a digital presence connected to a cloud-based record of its journey and interactions proving products’ authenticity, uncovering counterfeits and their origin, and gaining insight into products’ supply chains so that brands can anticipate issues and act fast.”

In the consumer behavior report, Digimarc teamed up with Censuswide to survey shoppers on several topics. Some of the top takeaways include that 80 percent of Baby Boomers “care about whether products they buy are authentic, versus 53 percent of Gen Zers.”

“Boomers also care more about whether brands are reputable and take their environmental responsibilities seriously, with 63 percent of the group saying they are concerned about these factors, followed by 58 percent of Gen Zers, 56 percent of Gen Xers and 55 percent of Millennials,” Digimarc said in a statement.

Sickles said the recent consumer study “shows that Baby Boomers are, surprisingly, more concerned than the youngest shoppers are about buying genuine products from reputable brands that are committed to sustainability,.”

“However, consumers of all ages have significant concerns about how the products they buy are made, where they’re made and what’s in them,” he said. “To address these concerns of shoppers of all demographics, brands need to not only ensure their product and brand integrity, but clearly communicate their trustworthiness and authenticity to consumers.”

Digging deeper into the results showed that Baby Boomers are most concerned about counterfeit goods. “Whether buying new or secondhand, Boomers are most concerned about whether the items they buy are counterfeit (new: 64 percent; secondhand: 54 percent)” while Gen Zers are “the least concerned (new: 53 percent; secondhand: 50 percent).”

Authors of the report said a majority of all age groups are concerned with the ethics of buying something that may be counterfeit, but Baby Boomers are most concerned at 64 percent, followed by Gen Xers with 60 percent and Millennials at 56 percent. Generation Z came in at 52 percent.

Other findings include that with luxury goods, product quality is important to more than three-quarters of all age groups when shopping for luxury goods, “but Boomers and Gen Xers (both at 73 percent) care most about where the luxury goods they purchase were made.”

Additionally, Baby Boomers are much more concerned than Generation Z with what products are made of with — 80 percent of Baby Boomers polled said they are concerned with the ingredients or materials in the products they purchase, compared with 54 percent of Generation Z.

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Hot Summer Bags

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Digimarc Technology Fights Counterfeits

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad