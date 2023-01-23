×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

As Digital Native Brands Expand Offline, Online Sales Grow Too

Placer.ai's latest white paper examines data from direct-to-consumer brands and digital-primary retailers that have expanded with physical stores in key markets.

Online hair color brand Madison Reed opened a touch-up salon in New York City.
Inside a Madison Reed salon. Albert Cheung Photography LLC

A new white paper from Placer.ai examined several direct-to-consumer retailers and brands that are expanding their offline presence in key markets and found that, in some cases, the growth of physical stores also triggered higher e-commerce sales.

This trend follows the robust growth of online sales by direct-to-consumer and digitally native brands during the pandemic. E-commerce sales soared as shoppers stayed put at home. As lockdowns and mandates lifted, online sales subsided. That left e-commerce brands looking to physical stores for growth.

The report’s authors said while some “doomsayers predicted — and not for the first time — the collapse of brick-and-mortar retail, foot traffic data continues to demonstrate the vital role physical stores play in the modern world. Brick-and-mortar locations can offer an immersive experience that is nearly impossible to replicate online while providing significant support to almost every aspect of a retailer’s operational cycle — from customer acquisition to fulfillment to reverse logistics.”

Related Galleries

The report went on to note that as “the dust settles on a post-pandemic retail landscape, it’s becoming increasingly clear that even brands that were born, or primarily operate, in the digital sphere can benefit from an offline presence.”

For example, the report’s author said Madison Reed’s recent spurt of growth “shows how a robust brick-and-mortar campaign can drive visits up both on and offline.”

“The hair color company, which sells products for at-home application, significantly increased its online sales during COVID-19,” the report stated. “At the same time, the company more than tripled its physical footprint in a little over a year, going from 12 locations in March 2020 to 38 venues in May 2021 — and then more than doubled its store count again to hit 75 Hair Color Bars in November 2022.”

Placer.ai studied the foot traffic data of the brand and found that the physical store expansion directly influenced online sales. “Interestingly, the offline visit peaks of the past two years closely followed online peaks, reflecting, in part, the growing role of Madison Reed’s locations as fulfillment centers for customers picking up their online orders,” the report stated. “Without a pick-up option, Madison Reed would have been forced to compete with other brands on delivery times, and shoppers may have turned to other retailers that could have potentially delivered sooner.”

In the analysis of Allbirds, researchers at Placer.ai concluded that the footwear and apparel brand’s growing physical store presence and its wholesale partnerships “show how brick-and-mortar expansion can be a path to efficient customer acquisition for a well-established [digitally native brand].”

Placer.ai’s analysis of the data showed a 53 percent gain in physical stores sales in the third quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2019, while “foot traffic data shows the brand nearly quadrupled its weekly foot traffic between the first week of 2022 and the mid-December 2022,” the report noted.

“Even more impressive is that Allbirds’ expansion not only increased its overall offline traffic — which is to be expected since more stores mean more opportunities for people to visit the brand — but the number of average monthly visits per store also increased,” Placer.ai said. “Foot traffic data indicates that average visits per venue for the chain were up every month of 2022 relative to the equivalent month in 2021, perhaps due to the increased brand recognition and awareness generated by the company’s brick-and-mortar expansion.”

In conclusion, the research shows that expanding physical stores can drive online sales while also servicing online shoppers with fulfillment options. Physical stores also serve as a way for customers to experience a brand and for that brand to expand its recognition in a market.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Hot Summer Bags

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Placer.ai's White Paper Shows the Impact of Stores on Online Sales

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad