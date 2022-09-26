Powering The 3D Internet of Tomorrow

Digital Village is a technology company creating tools aimed at transforming how people shop, play, are entertained and socialize as well as how we create and monetize those creations — and in a way that is more authentic, sustainable, and inclusive.

Digital Village is a technology company creating a Metaverse builder, designed to help create fully immersive experiences &Metaverse ecosystems in an easy, scalable, accessible, and sustainable way.

Here, Evelyn Mora, Founder and CEO of Digital Village, discusses the technology, tools, and experiences of Digital Village, the metaverse, and the multiverse and what it means for consumers, creators, and brands.

Fairchild Studio: What is the Digital Village, and how does it work?

Digital Village is a Web 3.0 technology company. We make it easy to build and manage full metaverse ecosystems and Web 3.0 infrastructures. We are powering the Internet of tomorrow.

People can use our World Builder technology to easily create a fully immersive world for their communities or customers. We believe we are only scratching the surface of what the Metaverse is supposed to look like, and we are building our vision of empowering people to build sustainable Metaverse ecosystems with a myriad of different experiences and interactions.

Digital Village is building the technology for mass adoption of the Metaverse. Everything created with our World Builder is easily accessible, interoperable, scalable, and sustainable in the 360 aspect. Previously, creators needed to address these topics individually, but Digital Village allows it to happen automatically, enabling people to focus solely on their creations.

The user experience in Digital Village depends on the world you are entering. Sometimes it is a single player, an experience built for you to engage with personally. Or enter a multiplayer world to socialize with friends and meet new people. You can enter Digital Village in creator mode to build your metaverse and experiences. Entering Digital Village can be a one-time experience when it comes to events and happenings like fashion weeks or music concerts.

There are 100 experiences and therefore 100 ways to experience Digital Village. You can think of Digital Village as a social new-age amusement park only built with sustainable methodologies and ethical algorithms.

You can play, sell, and buy, you can co-create or co-own. Various crypto and fiat transactions are enabled in the multiverse of the digital village which is an ecosystem of various diverse metaverses built both by the community and individual creators and larger brands from the fashion, art, architecture, music, and gaming industries.

Fairchild Studio: What was the impetus behind launching Digital Village?

Digital Village believes in building sustainable tools for the metaverse. Our approach is to prioritize the longevity of the environment as well as the metaverse economy. Everything from using our tools to reduce or reach a carbon negative state to sustainable reward systems. We are building tools to enable a better future.

Digital Village believes that the infrastructure of the metaverse needs to be prepared for mass adoption and inclusion. Every asset and environment that is created with our tools and the UGC tools we launch is built with a focus on interoperability and optimization without compromising beauty and design.

We believe the metaverse should be accessible to anyone not just those with experience, with equipment and extensive Web 3.0 knowledge. The features and the interfaces we design are built to be easily adaptable and understood by the majority of people and compatible with a wide range of hardware devices. Digital Village is building for the masses without underestimating the importance of individuality and creative freedom.

How is it accessed?

You can access the digital village in several ways. You can access it from the web starting Sept. 30. You can access it with macOS or Windows computers immediately by downloading the Digital Village app from the Digital Village website: digitalvillage.io You can also access selected worlds of Digital Village created by the Digital Village community and its clients via mobile.

Fairchild Studio: What makes WWD unique in working withDigital Village?

WWD is the first global media corporation to have activated its own fully native multiplayer metaverse. WWD is now in the second round of selling ad spaces in their metaverse to companies like Alibaba, Accenture, Giveback Beauty, Saratoga, Leger, and many more from their spatial storefront area. WWD is activating in their metaverse and connecting these experiences with their physical events globally.

Fairchild Studio: What role does Digital Village play from a sustainability perspective?

We enable sustainability through the tools we build. Due to varying environment specifications for different metaverses, 3D assets are often not optimized for interoperability — preventing travel between different metaverses.

Digital Village Mixer is a software tool that enables fast and autonomous re-packaging and optimizing assets to meet environment specifications. This tool allows assets to become metaverse-ready quickly without creating processing bottlenecks.

Atlas Machina is a patent pending tool that enables users to generate and manage virtual land sales with optimal tokenomics inside their metaverse. The Atlas Machina algorithm instantly assigns valuations to each parcel of land based on its unique physical characteristics such as altitude, buildable space, and water coverage. Concluding the sale, social factors, like foot traffic, will impact the valuation of land parcels, creating a dynamic environment where user social input influence the market. Blockchain data can be an essential tool, but this information is currently not user-friendly for mass adoption.

The Village Protocol is a patent pending solution that transforms complex and unintuitive on-chain transactions and interactions into a user-friendly social interface. The Village Protocol combines the real-time data transparency provided by the blockchain with a social timeline-like feed allowing users to view and interact with on-chain data and other users easily.

The Game Scripter tool empowers creative individuals to create games and experiences on their land no matter their programming experience. Individuals can use the drag-and-drop tool to create new simple games and experiences quickly. For higher levels of customization, users can access the advanced scripting tool to add more complex logic to their creations. Creators will also access monetization tools and analytics to create consistent revenue streams.

All these tools go under our one main tool which is The World Builder.

The current metaverse landscape takes a monotonous approach to world and land customizations, creating environments that are flat/static and land parcels with no unique characteristics. The World Builder Tool allows for the easy customization and creation of new unique worlds in the Metaverse and gives users complete control over the aesthetics and structures on their land. The World Builder Tool ensures diversity in the metaverse, allowing users to fully express their individuality and ideas resulting in a one-of-a-kind environment.

Fairchild Studio: How do you see the metaverse evolving?

Everything eventually morphs into one big experience instead of multiple fragmented environments. People access the metaverse every day like they do the Internet. The metaverse is integrated into all technology channels, like VR, AR, mobile, computers, TV, and even wearable technology.

We see Digital Village as the Internet of the future where physical and digital are immersed but ethically in a new , better way.