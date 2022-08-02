×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday Plans

New data from Digital River’s U.S. consumer survey reveals spending habits ahead of the holidays.

stress
Due to inflation, more than a third of U.S. shoppers say they expect to spend less this holiday shopping season. Wayhome Studio - stock.adobe.com

Citing inflation, more than a third of U.S. shoppers say they expect to spend less this holiday shopping season, according to Digital River’s new research, which explores online spending habits, payment trends and what consumers are demanding from online retailers.

Through the consumer survey and research, the company, a global commerce solution for established and fast-growing brands, aimed to reveal how rising costs and inflation have impacted U.S. consumer behaviors. Conducted by Opinium, the research looks at changes in consumers’ finances and spending over the past six months.

The greatest impact to spending was shown to be aimed at special occasions, including vacations, and holidays. Due to inflation, 67 percent of survey respondents say they have reduced spending on non-essential items in the last six months, which includes holiday shopping and leisure travel. Forty percent are spending less on summer vacations, including 49 percent who are reducing travel expenses.

Related Galleries

During this time, online shopping remains high, as consumers actively look to support budgets through decreased spending. For 42 percent of U.S. adults, this means making an online transaction at least once a week with 39 percent saying they have shopped online more frequently in the last six months. And 54 percent say they plan to increase online shopping due to convenience.

At the same time, consumers say they have noticed an increase in prices as they shop online and 47 percent have reduced their online shopping as a result and 35 percent have tried to find discount codes Another 29 percent say they have used comparison sites more frequently. Almost two-thirds of respondents say they want more help from retailers to deal with inflation.

“We’ve seen how inflation has impacted our economy: consumers told us they are decreasing their spending across the board, most notably on special occasions, including holiday shopping and vacations,” said Ted Rogers, chief revenue officer at Digital River. “However, our research has shown the pace of online spending isn’t expected to slow down despite the squeeze on finances. Brands must ensure they have optimized their digital stores to make the shopping journey as transparent and friction-free as possible, making sure consumers aren’t surprised by any extra costs.”

Without help, the writers of the report say they expect online shopping will fall in popularity, seeing that 49 percent of consumers agree that online purchases would be the first to go if they needed to reduce their spending.

Buy now, pay later has also increased due to inflation, according to the survey. Of the consumers who were already using BNPL, 64 percent told the company they have used this payment method more often in the last six months when buying online. For 48 percent of consumers, this increase in use was due to “squeezed finances” while 44 percent cited increased product costs. Thirty-one percent of credit card users also reported using their card more with 44 percent citing the convenience, 42 percent reporting tighter budgets and 40 percent citing increased product costs.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Field Notes: Full Carts and Full Potential

Field Notes: BNPL Leaders Continued Evolution

Consumer Confidence Shrinks as Expectations of Living Costs Rise

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Hot Summer Bags

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Inflation Wrench in Retailer’s Holiday

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad