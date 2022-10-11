Poll Shows Disconnect Between Frontline Workers and C-suite

When it comes to the awareness of store-level struggles, new research from Axonify and Nudge reveals a disconnect between frontline, “deskless” workers and their bosses in the C-suite.

The authors of the report, titled The Deskless Report 2022, said in a statement that the research reveals “new and alarming disconnects between corporate leaders and their frontline workers and managers that could lead to increased turnover in industries already struggling to keep employees.”

The survey data showed that 74 percent of executives polled have a positive outlook about the future of their industry, which compares to 58 percent of employees. And of frontline workers polled, 39 percent said they feel heard, which compares to 59 percent in the 2021 report. This year’s survey also found that 42 percent of workers polled said they’re considering quitting their job, which is up from 36 percent last year.

The research also showed that 49 percent of frontline managers said they are burnt out on a daily basis. “Considering that 80 percent of frontline workers rely on their managers for information, the data suggest these industries are nearing a breaking point.” Yet only 39 percent of frontline workers say their companies invest in technologies to meet their needs.

Another disconnect revealed is that 65 percent of corporate leaders polled believe their communication is effective, while 35 percent of frontline workers polled agree. More startling is that 75 percent of executives “believe their organization invests in new technologies for frontline workers, yet only 39 percent of frontline workers agree,” the report stated.

Additionally, 43 percent of deskless workers polled cited a lack of training that negatively impacts their daily work.

“As a result, frontline workers and managers are desperate for support, stability and some kind of response to understaffing and burnout — all factors that are preventing businesses from thriving and growing,” the authors of the report noted. “Frontline managers are crucial to the execution of corporate goals with workers relying on eight of 10 key categories of critical information, which is typically shared through 1:1 communication.”

Jordan Ekers, chief operating officer and cofounder of Nudge, said industries that rely on frontline workers “are feeling a sense of urgency to better support their people to keep business on track. This study points out opportunities to create better alignment between corporate leaders and their people at a time when employee turnover is at an all-time high.”

One way to bridge the disconnect is to give deskless workers and their frontline managers the right technology and tools for them to succeed. JD Dillon, chief learning architect at Axonify, said it’s time “to stop talking about employee experience as a vague, nebulous concept and start making sure frontline employees have the tools they need to feel good about the hard work they do every day. Why should deskless workers be asked to rely on antiquated tactics like bulletin boards and paper binders when customers have immediate access to vast amounts of information via their smartphones?”

The survey polled 268 executives and over 1,000 deskless workers.