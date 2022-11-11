×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

The designer shares a sneak peek at redesigned, vintage military garments created in support of her upcoming initiative with Veteran Services USA.

Donna Karan
Donna Karan and Cheri Kaufman Fadil Berisha

In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Donna Karan is beginning an initiative in partnership with veteran Services USA, or VSUSA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting returning and senior veterans by providing access to programs that enable successful life transitions, and Cheri Kaufman, VSUSA partner and founder of Kaufman Astoria Studios, to raise funds in support of VSUSA’s ground-breaking PTSD program that utilizes RTM.

During her ongoing work with the VSUSA, Kaufman told WWD, she shared with Donna Karan that she had come across warehouses of clothing including jackets, hats and boots. The pieces, she said, were in great condition and the designer agreed just right for repurposing. Together, Kaufman and Karan devised a plan to redesign the pieces for head-to-toe looks that could be auctioned off to raise money in support of veterans.

Related Galleries

“I always felt that these people have given us so much,” said Kaufman of U.S. veterans. “We thank them when they’re going in, but we do not think to thank these people when they’re coming out and there are 20 million of them. These vets are women and men that have gained skills in service to our nation, and they deserve to have their lives regained from the pain they have with PTSD. PTSD is tremendous for so many. If we can do something to help them, you not only feel good that you’re doing something, but you feel good about everything.”

A look at Donna Karan’s redesigned pieces.

Karan and her team have already launched into redesigning, reimagining and repurposing military clothing. Noting the importance of raising money to provide therapy to veterans who are struggling with PTSD and suicide, she said she was glad to have the opportunity.

“I knew I wanted to be involved in the initiative as soon as it was presented to me,” said Karan. “Urban Zen is about dressing and addressing the issues individuals and communities face and our veterans have dealt and are dealing with PTSD and trauma. There is an important initiative behind this project and fashion has always been a force for good. When I launched Super Saturday, it was to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. I hope this will raise awareness for our veterans struggling with PTSD and suicide. Also, this isn’t just about the military, it’s about bringing awareness to how people are suffering and how we can help one another in a time of stress and need.”

To approach designing the pieces, Karan said she used a lens similar to the one she uses on Urban Zen.

“The natural color of green has always been a favorite of mine,” said Karan of the pieces. “The original tailored pieces were superb both for their masculine and feminine details. I embellished the pieces and utilized their signature qualities from an embroidery point of view. It is astonishing the level of content I have been given to work with.”

She shared a hope that others will be as excited as she was when they see the redesigns. “I hope they see that not everything has to be brand new, there is a novelty in redesigning what was once created.”

A redesigned military jacket from Donna Karan.

While Karan and her team have gotten a head start, the redesigns are just the beginning of a larger program that will be auctioned off for the initiative next year, including participation from other well-known designers. The designers have yet to be announced.

“Bringing designers and industry creators together to support critical causes has always been important to Donna, such as Super Saturday and 7th on Sale,” said Helen Aboah, chief executive officer of Urban Zen. “The pieces that our designers at Urban Zen created with Donna are just a sneak peek of what’s to come. At the beginning of the new year, we are going to announce a collective of fellow designers that will join Donna on this incredibly important initiative.”

Information about the initiative and auction will be shared in 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Hot Summer Bags

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Donna Karan Is Rallying the Fashion Troops, Supporting Veterans With New Initiative

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad