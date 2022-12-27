×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 27, 2022

Dr. Jennifer Levine Opens Posh Private Operating Room in NYC

It’s Refining the Cosmetic Surgery Experience.

In Partnership with Ascend Agency
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Dr. Jennifer Levine attends the Operating Suite Grand Opening on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Dr. Jennifer Levine)
Dr. Jennifer Levine attends the Operating Suite Grand Opening on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Mark Sagliocco

Celebrities and hopefuls alike swarm to the city that never sleeps to stand out and pick up the latest trends – if not start them. But there are times when privacy and discretion are more valued than the limelight. Getting plastic surgery is one of them.

While cosmetic treatments are becoming less taboo and more of a necessity, it’s evident that many big names don’t want the world to know the extent to which they went to achieve their look. Countless social media posts discuss the extraordinary transformations of mega-celebrity Kylie Jenner, supermodel Bella Hadid and New York native Jennifer Lopez who have denied – and in some cases, later admitted – getting cosmetic surgery or beauty treatments.

The desire to keep some secrets to ourselves is universal but can be especially difficult for public figures. While they may not be able to hide from public speculation, celebrities seek out surgeons who will keep the secrets of their transformations.

Dr. Jennifer Levine, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon in New York City, is a trusted name among A-listers who wish to value their privacy. “Whether they wish to keep their procedures with me a secret from the world or their co-workers and family, my patients know that they can rely on our strict privacy protocols.”

To further elevate the cosmetic surgery experience for her patients, Dr. Levine recently opened a posh, private operating room directly across the hall from her main practice on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. “[It] eliminates the need for my patients to get procedures done at a hospital,” she shares, “which increases patient privacy and comfort.”

The surgical suite, which had its grand opening in October of 2022, is complete with a fully accredited operating room, recovery room, treatment room as well as facilities and office space. If entering the suite you don’t instantly feel comforted by its serene, yet sophisticated decor, you are certain to be at ease when you are met by her friendly, genuine staff. The suite has all that patients require to have a comfortable, safe, and private cosmetic surgery experience, primarily the experienced hands of Jennifer Levine, M.D.

One of only a few surgeons – and even fewer female surgeons – who are double-board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Levine has unique knowledge of the face and its underlying structures. To this day, she has completed over 10,000 rhinoplasties and 15,000 blepharoplasties and has gained international recognition for her use of combination therapies to create results that look natural – a welcomed benefit to her A-list patients.

“There is no single procedure that will give patients their ideal look,” Dr. Levine clarifies, “I collaborate with each patient to address various levels of tissue, bringing harmony to their facial features and improves their overall appearance without looking ‘overdone’.”

Dr. Levine regularly combines plastic surgery with non-surgical treatments. “When doing a blepharoplasty to give the client the rejuvenated look they desire,” Dr. Levine explains, “you may also need to address other areas of the face that take away from that look such as the appearance of jowls. Depending on the patient’s individual factors, we can often do so with non-invasive treatments such as Ultherapy or Emface.”

An innovator in the aesthetics industry, Dr. Levine offers patients the latest treatments on the market, often being selected to launch them in New York City and even nationwide. With privacy, cutting-edge treatments and skilled hands trusted by arguably the most beautiful faces in the world – Dr. Jennifer Levine is the clear choice for facial plastic surgery.

