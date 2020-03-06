According to Finder’s latest drunk shopping survey, almost a quarter of American consumers shop while intoxicated. Which is good news for retailers, like Nordstrom, who have in-store bars.

While the percentage of Americans who admit to shopping under the influence decreased slightly in the past year to 22.9 percent, compared with 26.4 percent in 2019, the average spending on drunk purchases has increased from $674.96 to $768.58. In total, Americans spent $44.9 billion on drunk purchases in the last year.

Millennials and Gen X are consuming the highest number of alcoholic beverages per week with an average of 8.85 drinks per week. In total, 69.7 percent of Americans drink at least one alcoholic beverage a week.

While food and alcohol purchases are the most common drunk purchases, shoes, clothes and accessories total 36.9 percent of drunk purchases. Notably, men account for over half of drunk purchases in the shoes, clothes and accessories category at 45.4 percent, compared to 20.2 percent of women.

When looking at total dollar amounts spent on drunk purchases, car related purchases ranked highest at an average of $731.32. Vacations were a close second at an average of $705.71. Shoes, clothes and accessories saw an average spend of $148.13.

Consistent with findings in 2019, Millennials proved to be the generation most prone to drunk shopping with 42.1 percent of respondents admitting to drunk shopping. Gen Z followed closely at 35.4 percent. Millennials also had the highest average spend on drunk purchases at $879.71, followed by Gen X with a $797.49 average spend and Gen Z with a $650.48 average spend.

Regionally, drunk shopping was fairly consistent in the last year. The highest percentage of drunk shoppers are in the Northeast and also had the highest average spend at $1,195.13. Broken down further by state, data showed that Washington had the highest average spend of $2,199.96, followed by Massachusetts and New York. The state that spends the least while drunk shopping was North Dakota with an average spend just under $100.

