Drunk Shopping ‘Habit’ Reaches $14 Billion

According to Finder.com’s latest consumer research, the U.S.’s “drunk shopping habit” has reached $14 billion annually, with 17 percent of respondents noting they had made purchases under the influence of alcohol in the past 12 months.

The survey also revealed that 26 percent of men shopped drunk versus 10 percent of women. The average spent while under the influence was $309. When asked about the type of products purchased, apparel and food were tops, garnering 47 percent each. Other top categories were alcohol, gambling and cigarettes. Purchasing a vacation, a pet, and music also made the list.

By cost, drunk shopping for motor vehicles was tops with an average spend of $2,038.

By demographic cohort, 33 percent of Gen Y were drunk shoppers versus 28 percent for Gen Z, 8 percent of Gen X and 2 percent for Baby Boomers. By category, 52 percent of Gen Y shopped drunk for clothes, shoes and accessories, which compares to 44 percent for Gen Z and 36 percent for Gen X and Baby Boomers. Looking at other categories, 45 percent of both Baby Boomers and Gen X shopped drunk for food. This compares to 50 percent for Gen Y and 43 percent for Gen Z.

By region, the author of the report said shoes, clothes or accessories “were the most commonly shopped category in the Midwest (48 percent) and South (50 percent), while food was the top option in the Northeast (52 percent) and West (49 percent).”

The research also showed the people who made more than $100,000 a year shopped drunk more than those who made less than that. The top categories for those making more than $100,000 were food, apparel, alcohol, cigarettes, gambling and music.