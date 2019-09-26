Fiber firm Elevate Textiles is already working to drive “meaningful change” — and now it’s pushing the envelope even further.

With well-known textile brands such as American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components in its portfolio, the firm said it has developed specific sustainability targets to achieve by 2025 in three key areas: fibers, water and greenhouse gases. Its commitments include a focus on responsibly sourced fibers, which means its products will be manufactured using at least 80 percent sustainably sourced cotton and 50 percent recycled polyester content; reducing water intensity by 25 percent per unit of production, and reducing greenhouse gases by achieving at 2.5 percent per year reduction trajectory, all according to the firm.

Per-Olof Loof, chief executive officer of Elevate Textiles, said “We are excited to take this next step in the advancement of eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable products. As innovators, our brands are driven to explore new possibilities and look for ways to offer our products with an eye to preserving the future and a focus on minimizing their impact to the environment today, while providing performance technologies and aesthetics that lead the industry.” Loof continued, “Our 2025 sustainability commitments build on the sustainability improvements we have already attained and solidify our pledge to responsible manufacturing and sustainable innovations fueled by our passion for excellence in all aspects of our operations, products and service to customers.”

And all this is in tandem with its American & Efird brand’s release of Eco100, a new line of 100 percent recycled, industrial sewing threads, which ties in nicely with its already existing line of sustainable threads in its Eco Driven Thread Collection, inclusive of its Repreve and organic thread products, the company said.

Its new product release and the development of its 2025 goals are partly a response to customer demand, Chris Alt, president at A&E, explained. “We support our customers’ sustainability goals and challenge the industry to “Expect More” from their thread partners. Our customers continue to look for ways to make their sewn products more sustainable. A&E’s new Eco100 sewing threads will help them do just that.” Alt added, “We work hard to provide the very best sustainable and ethically manufactured, industrial sewing threads. A&E is committed to providing eco-friendly sewing threads to our customers, wherever they are in the world.”

