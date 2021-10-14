Sustainable Knitwear Brand Eleven Six Opens First Concept Store

Eleven Six is bringing the Andes to the Hudson Valley — and the brand’s latest sustainable knitwear collection can be found at its first concept store, which opens its doors in Kingston, N.Y., on Oct. 15.

Cofounded by Catherine Carnevale, a mother, wife and entrepreneur, Eleven Six blends contemporary design with traditional Andean knitting techniques, offering an “effortless, yet elevated approach” to knit dressing. Carnevale said she “designs for the modern woman in need of a versatile wardrobe to suit a lifestyle of work, travel and play.”

Located on the ground floor of the historic Fuller Building — which conveniently doubles as the current location of Carnevale’s studio space for the brand — the building is a former shirt factory that was renovated by Scott Dutton, a local Kingston architect, according to Eleven Six.

Dating back to 1847, the chicly retrofitted 530-square-foot industrial space features poured concrete floors, original beams and interior brick work, reclaimed wood and a custom iron-work frame with patina ”gun bluing” finishing by local craftsman Steve Cross, which holds its glass floor-to-ceiling wall with a double door entrance, the brand explained.

Its concept store will showcase Eleven Six knitwear collections integrated with a slew of lifestyle products such as perfume, candles and jewelry from brands such as Lake & Skye, alongside a rotation of wall art and ceramics made by local artists. The brand said it will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays with an appointment-only basis for the remainder of the week.

For its opening debut and throughout the remainder of October, Eleven Six will feature artwork from Corinne Robbins and Kate Crassweller. The brand said it aims to run a series of shopping and collaboration events throughout the year — and hopes to fashion the space aims as a “must-stop” for the Hudson Valley creative community.

