Beauty brands took the lead for the most positive online consumer conversations with eight brands from the beauty and personal-care category standing out with high-net sentiment online and offline in TotalSocial’s analysis.

Unilever’s Dove Men + Care ranked among the most positively talked about brands online and off-line.

As brands earn “brand evangelism,” Engagement Labs says growth in positive conversations notably grows business. According to the company’s research, 19 percent of all consumer purchases are driven by consumer conversation.

For Engagement Labs 2019 analysis the company looked at more than 600 U.S. consumer brands.

“The eclectic mix of brands on our ‘most-loved’ brands list show that brands in any category can earn positive recommendations from consumers,” said Ed Keller, chief executive officer at Engagement Labs. “We also see the potential for brands to improve, dramatically, as Nintendo, Gain and CoverGirl did last year.”

Keller further points to the beauty category’s work with online influencers and its parallel to the acceleration of positive discussions. “It’s a lesson for other categories, as well, that they can benefit from proactive social media campaigns,” said Keller.

Aveeno and Olay ranked among the “most positively talked about brands offline.” And further, seven of the 10 brands ranked as top online brands come from the beauty category.

However, the company notes that a handful of beauty brands saw a large decline in positive conversations in the last year. L’Oréal fell off the “most loved” off-line list entirely, after having been ranked number eight in 2018. Likewise, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. dropped from the number-eight spot in top online brands in 2018 to 46 in 2019 and Neutrogena fell from nine to 73.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch and Gain laundry detergent topped the list of brands most positively talked about offline. Other brands included in Engagement Lab’s most loved brands offline include Disney World, Lego and Fisher-Price.