Episode 5: Re-fining Data and Insights

Fashion brands have always loved style, but now they’ve come to love data — recording, tracking, and trying to understand every consumer shopping nuance.

And savvy companies are using data and insights to not just build closer connections to consumers, but to rework backend aspects of their businesses and redefine what a modern fashion player looks like.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz speak with Velia Carboni, chief digital and technology officer of VF Corp., about how knowing more changes everything.