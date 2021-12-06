Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Doing well isn’t good enough anymore, fashion companies of all sizes have become infused with purpose. But keeping up with, let alone leading in the rapidly evolving world of environmental, social and governance issues is a big job.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz speak to Thomas Berry, global director of sustainable business at Farfetch, about how the luxury e-commerce platform and the boutiques that use it stay on the right side of history.