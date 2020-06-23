For companies that have invested in global e-commerce, sales only continue to grow. In May, data showed U.S. e-commerce had experienced as much growth over eight weeks as it had over the last 10 years. Now, new data from eShopWorld shows its brands have experienced still rising growth in the first weeks of June.

Data from the company found 77 percent growth in order volume in April year-over-year, compared to a 113 percent increase in overall growth in May and 106 percent increase in overall growth from June 1 to June 15.

“Our data show that brands that have been able to pivot away from physical stores and double down on digital channels have been able to find significant growth amid the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Tommy Kelly, chief executive officer of eShopWorld. “In June so far, cross-border apparel and footwear sales have seen significant growth, and our May overall sales volumes were above those seen during the peak pre-holiday Black Friday period. We expect this strong growth to continue as consumers around the world keep shopping from home due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic.”

EShopWorld also identified the countries in which its U.S. brands are finding new revenue growth in May year-over-year. Malaysia topped the company’s list finding a 359 percent volume growth followed by Singapore with 284 percent volume growth, and Chile with 237 percent volume growth. For the first weeks of June, top markets were Chile, Mexico and the Russian Federation.

Chile was also included on eShopWorld’s list of top 10 countries consumer U.S. brands in April year-over-year alongside Israel, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Belgium, Switzerland and France.

The company’s data also found U.S. brand key growth categories in May to be apparel with an increase of 98.4 percent; sporting equipment with a 96.2 percent increase, and footwear with a 60.2 percent increase. And further, between June 1 and June 15, eShopWorld’s U.S. brands experienced a 121 percent increase in apparel sales, a 33 percent increase in sporting equipment, and a 122 percent increase in footwear.

