Eterneva’s Memorial Diamonds Modernize Niche in Jewelry Market

Creativity springs from the darkest moments — and for the jewelry segment, a market flush with highly emotive, personalized totemic tokens, the opportunity to transcend is palpable, and already in motion.

“Changing the way we remember life” is the founding principle of Eterneva, a memorial diamond company that grows diamonds from the ashes or hair of loved ones (including pets) that have passed. Its diamonds are 100 percent real, as diamonds are composed of carbon, an element present in cremated remains.

The brand guarantees that customers’ diamonds will meet the minimum carat weight ordered and be free of visible inclusions, and said it grades and certifies its diamonds to prove their authenticity.

Memories Turned Modern

Adelle Archer, a cofounder at Eterneva, told WWD that she conceived the idea after losing a dear friend and mentor. “I was looking for a new way to memorialize a remarkable life. After finding the memorial options for ashes to be underwhelming, I partnered with Garrett Ozar, a cofounder and chief strategy officer at Eterneva, and set out to create a more meaningful experience, one grounded in the concept of reconnecting with loved ones.”

Archer explained that from her perspective, diamonds innately connected to the intense emotion behind the brand’s concept. “Diamonds represent something that is permanent and beautiful, which is very much like the memories of those we have loved,” she told WWD. “Wearing something that is special and rare, not only demonstrates how important those we have lost are to us, but also, how we carry their memory, and now a part of them, wherever we go.”

And the brand’s particularly unique take on tying emotion tangibly into product lends itself well to standing out in a niche market. “Eterneva has become influential in our niche, as we are notable in the celebration of someone’s life. Although diamonds are what we create, we do not necessarily compete with others in the traditional diamond market.

A blue diamond grown by Eterneva.

“The uniqueness of our product places it into a category by itself,” Archer said. “Our company provides, in a very special way, a connection to the memories and feelings we have for the people who impacted our lives but are no longer with us. Therefore, our market space is a very definitive one in the industry,” Archer said.

Set in Stone

Given the tumultuous events that unfolded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, Archer’s concept resonates with jewelry customers in a more profound way. “The separation, caused by the pandemic, created a longing in people to celebrate special events such as engagement, as well as remembrance, so there has been an uptick in the demand for diamonds, either as representational or commemorative.”

“The past two years caused people to reassess what is truly important in life, and when people do that, they want to honor those new priorities with something special and rare.”

Archer noted that the brand’s relationship with its customer base evolves as the consumer evolves. “Our goal is to continue to provide customers not only with an amazing item of remembrance, but a special and nurturing experience. Our customers are our priority, and we understand the importance of the responsibility and trust they are giving us in letting us provide them this unique service.”

“Every year, we reevaluate our customer experience, from our ‘welcome kit’ to our personalized and continuous interaction through this journey. Through that examination, we are constantly looking for new ways to better our service and meet our customers’ needs.”

