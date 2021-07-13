The Etsy Design Awards, or The Etsies, has been a global award program that has successfully celebrated the highest-quality items on Etsy while spotlighting diverse sellers from around the world for the last two years — but this year is set to look a bit different.

By joining forces with Klarna, Etsy is announcing the Klarna People’s Pick Award. The winner will receive a $5,000 prize, a winner shop badge, mentorship from Etsy experts and features on Etsy’s marketing channels including social media, blog, email and an Editor’s Picks page. Shoppers are able to vote for an item from one of 100 talented finalists through the Klarna app within the Etsy Design Awards Collection, on Etsy.com or through the Etsy app until July 20.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Klarna for this year’s Etsy Design Awards to help even more shoppers discover the talented finalists and vote for their favorite to win the Klarna People’s Pick Award,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy. “Our buyers know more than anyone what makes an Etsy item special, so it only makes sense that we are turning to them to help us in our search for this year’s winners.”

The Klarna People’s Pick Award winner will be determined by the item that receives the most eligible, combined favorites on both Etsy and the Klarna app. Announced this morning the list of 100 finalists includes accessories and apparel from DaoLondon, PLYSH, Larakazis, Dariacreative and QuieroJune, among others, as well as items from the pet category from Woofitdogwear and HowlandHome.

“Klarna is focused on supporting retailers by serving as a discovery tool that drives product and brand visibility,” said David Sykes, Klarna’s head of North America. “Partnering with Etsy for the 2021 Etsy Design Awards aligns with this commitment, shining a spotlight on small businesses and creators who are exceptionally talented and deserve to be recognized on an international stage. Through the Klarna People’s Pick Award, we look forward to introducing this year’s finalists to our vast network of consumers.”

Additionally, to incentivize shoppers to vote and discover new brands, Klarna is offering consumers in the U.S. a $10 credit at Etsy when they purchase an item from a finalist’s shop during the voting period.

Notably, Klarna recently announced its acquisition of Hero, the social media shopping platform designed to provide consumers with inspiration, advice and immediately shoppable content produced in retailer’s physical stores. According to the company, the acquisition is part of Klarna’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of its retail partners by expanding its marketing products and services to help them better engage and reach consumers in innovative ways.

