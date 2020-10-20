Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Klarna, the global “Buy Now, Pay Later” payment provider and shopping service, has announced its launch with Etsy, the global shopping destination for unique and creative goods.

Notably, Etsy will be joining Klarna’s more than 200,000 global retail partners including H&M, Nike Inc. and Macy’s Inc. Klarna’s flexible payment options will be available on etsy.com starting in the U.S. market, enabled by Adyen, with expectations to roll out in other core markets next year.

“We’re excited to work with Klarna to expand the number of payment options available to shoppers through Etsy Payments,” said Kruti Patel Goyal, chief product officer at Etsy. “Klarna will enable shoppers to buy on Etsy with greater financial control and convenience, without additional fees for sellers. We believe this flexible solution will be particularly valuable during the peak holiday shopping period when many shoppers are buying special items for their loved ones.”

Etsy’s global marketplace hosts more than three million entrepreneurs, who are supported by the platform with the tools they need to connect to buyers around the world. Klarna’s solution will allow consumers to use the option on purchases between $50 and $10,000.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Etsy to make it even easier for their vibrant buyer community to get the items they love,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive officer of Klarna. “Not only does this relationship bring new flexible payment options to shoppers globally, ​we’re proud to work with Etsy, a platform that supports small businesses around the world.”

For More WWD Business News:

Macy’s Invests in Klarna, Signs Five-Year Partnership

Afterpay Announces In-store Capabilities

Retailers Must Earn Trust This Holiday Season