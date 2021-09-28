Euromonitor International Claims Chinese Brand Bosideng Becomes No.1 Globally in Down Jacket Sales

The Chinese down jacket brand Bosideng becomes No.1 globally in sales (both in sales amount and sales volume), according to Euromonitor International’s systematic research conducted from July to August 2021 on the competition situation and leading brands in the global down jacket market.

Euromonitor International is an authoritative global market research institution, and its claim is of great reference significance for understanding the development trend of the fashion industry.

Bosideng Performs Excellently in International Market

Since it began to focus on down jackets in 2018, Bosideng has been racing ahead in the market with excellent performance.

In terms of design style, Bosideng excels at integrating global designer resources for international IP collaboration. The great fusion of Eastern and Western cultures thus becomes a starting point to meet the needs of the international audience. From 2019 to 2020, Bosideng launched two collaborations with Jeal Paul Gaultie, who had been Hermès’ brand art director for 7 years. Besides, Bosideng even launched a collaboration with the international designers from the U.S., France and Italy, including the former Ralph Lauren design director and the head designer of the Louis Vuitton Givenchy fashion line.

Bosideng x Jean-Paul Gaultier. WANGLUN

In terms of channels, Bosideng opened a flagship store at 28, South Molton Street, the most prosperous business district in London, and settled in more than 350 high-end retail stores in Italy, to reach international consumers.

Each year from 2018 to 2020, Bosideng was invited to New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week as an independent brand. There, Bosideng demonstrated to the world a Chinese brand’s professionalism and design strength. Especially at Milan Fashion Week in 2019, Bosideng was chosen by many fashion celebrities such as the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and the supermodel Kendall Jenner, attracting the attention of international fashion media such as VOGUE. When the runaway down jackets went on sale in Milan, they were so popular that a long queue waited outside the showroom and that even some particular colors and sizes were sold out.

A queue is waiting outside the showroom in Milan. Courtesy Image.

Buyers rush into the store the choose the down jackets. Courtesy Image.

Strong Core Competitiveness Drives Bosideng to Be a Global Leader In Down Jackets

As consumption is upgrading and young people are becoming the main consumers, down jackets need to be both warm and fashionable to meet their increasingly demanding needs. With the growing concentration of the down jacket industry, Bosideng, the world-leading down jacket brand, has benefited from its strong core competitiveness.

As a 45-year-old devoted and professional down jacket brand, Bosideng has forged ahead through product changes and technological innovations, developing strong competitive barriers in product quality and performance. Since 1998, Bosideng has been collaborating with the Chinese Mountaineering Expedition, the Chinese Antarctic Research Expedition and the Chinese Arctic Research Expedition to upgrade their cold-proof equipment. In 2019, Bosideng launched the collection of “Dengfeng” (literally “climbing Mount Everest”), setting the highest global standard for down jackets, and once again helping the Chinese Mountaineering Expedition reach the top of the 8848.86-meter Mount Everest. In 2020, Bosideng co-launched the collection of “Professional Warm Keeping” with the Chinese Antarctic Research Expedition, helping the 36th and 37th Chinese Antarctic Research Expeditions with professional cold-proof quality.

The Chinese Mountaineering Expedition climbs Mount Everest in Bosideng “Dengfeng” down jackets in 2019. Courtesy Image.

Now, Bosideng takes the lead in development. It has obtained a total of 231 patents. Besides, with its 45-year professional experience, Bosideng serves as the Chinese council member of the International Down and Feather Bureau (IDFB), the Secretariat of the International Standardization Organization/Clothing Size Series and Code Technical Committee (ISO/TC133), etc., to guide the standardization of the international down jacket industry.

Moreover, in terms of operations, Bosideng actively works on digital innovation in the supply chain for an active web presence. It has set up a data middle platform to connect all the links on the supply chain for a streamlined and efficient online service. To quickly respond to market demand, Bosideng has also smoothed the processes of front-end sales, middle-end inventory and back-end production outsourcing. This means Bosideng can provide a streamlined and secure service to all our customers. To maintain this level of customer satisfaction Bosideng has timely supplied the raw and auxiliary materials and controlled the inventory, thus making it more resistant to risks and allows for quality and reliability in our service.

Bosideng’s intelligent logistics YALINZOU

In April 2021, Bosideng was included for the first time in the “Brand Finance Apparel 50 2021”, and was the only Chinese down jacket brand included there. As the world is undergoing a stable consumption upgrade, Bosideng, with leading advantages in professionalism and brand quality, will have promising performance in the future.