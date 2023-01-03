×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Blackpink’s Rosé Fronts Tiffany & Co.‘s New ‘Lock’ Campaign

Business

Victoria Beckham Brand Sales Climb, and Losses Shrink, in Fiscal 2021

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo’s Next Venture in Bras

What to Watch: Europe Braces for a Tough Six Months, and Some Better Days Ahead

A cyclone of strike action, inflation and impending recession is set to tear through the U.K. and Continental Europe in the first half, but hope is on the horizon.

The beauty alcove at Dior’s 30 Montaigne store with art works by Azuma Makoto.
The beauty alcove at Dior’s 30 Montaigne store with art works by Azuma Makoto. Dominique Maitre/WWD

High anxiety.  

That’s the mood of consumers, investors and business owners across the U.K. and euro zone following the shock waves of spiking inflation, interest rate rises, and the never-ending threat of recession. 

Add to that civil — and civil servant — unrest as European governments shift from a COVID-19 footing, and attempts to control public debt to keep a lid on inflation — and public sector salaries. 

Just like Mel Brooks’ character in the satirical comedy “High Anxiety,” some in Europe may feel it’s time to check into the “Psycho-Neurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous.”

Related Galleries

Strike action has been particularly widespread in the U.K., with nurses and ambulance staff, train drivers, postal workers and border force officials staging prolonged walkouts before, during and after the 2022 holiday season. 

The Brits aren’t the only ones walking out, though. 

In France, doctors went on strike twice in December over fees, working conditions and the enhanced role of nurses in treating patients, while in Italy the powerful CGIL and UIL labor unions organized a series of general strikes and rallies in December to protest the government’s 2023 budget. 

There is more industrial action to come in the first half of 2023, which is going to be tough for businesses and consumers alike.

Roland Berger Institute, the research division of the global consultancy, has forecast that one-third of the global economy is expected to “drift into recession” in the coming months, and inflation, although it has begun to abate, will continue to impact consumer sentiment and how businesses behave across the U.K. and Europe. 

Uniqlo Theory Regent Street London
A rendering of the new Uniqlo and Theory stores on London’s Regent Street. courtesy

Anita Balchandani, senior partner and head of U.K. consumer practice at McKinsey, said she recalls the days just after lockdowns lifted, in 2020 and 2021, when the U.K. was one of “the most optimistic countries” in terms of consumer sentiment.

Not any more.  

“What you see now is that economic pressures and inflation have had a huge bearing on consumer sentiment. Inflation is probably the number-one thing that the British consumer cares about, even ahead of the war on Ukraine or Brexit. Rising prices are the crunch point for consumers,” she said.

Any consumer rebound in Britain is going to be tied into the cycle of economic recovery, and the abatement of inflation, she said. 

“While we don’t have a crystal ball, we’re looking at some of those pressures receding in 18 to 24 months. We have the energy crisis, [rising] interest rates and mortgages to play out. I wish I could say that consumer sentiment will just spring back very quickly, but we think some of the underlying economic drags need to shift in order for consumers to start rebuilding that confidence,” Balchandani added.  

The picture is similar in the euro zone. In a report published late last year, Roland Berger Institute said a recession in the euro zone was “likely” in the next months with consumer confidence poised to deteriorate.   

Consumer and luxury analysts would agree. In their reports they point to clouds hanging over the next six months, with macro pressures beginning to lift by the second half and a more stable picture emerging.  

Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade
Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade. Courtesy Photo

One analyst who asked not to be named said they foresee more strikes in Europe, which will only dampen consumer demand — and spirits in the coming months.

“I see a lot more strikes coming, and that will create disorganization and a negative mindset among consumers,” they said.  

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, the U.K. public sector strikes in the month of November alone were set to wipe more than 100 million pounds from the country’s economy.  

The train strikes in December had a devastating impact on consumer footfall across the country, and especially in London, during the key holiday season. 

According to Springboard, which measures consumer traffic, Central London footfall plunged 31 percent on strike days; in large cities outside the capital it was down 20.7 percent, while in historic towns it fell 18.7 percent. 

Consumers are only one part of the story. 

Businesses also need to brace for tough times and keep a beady eye on inventory. In a high-risk environment they’ve also been forced to examine the fundamentals of their particular businesses.  

Balchandani of McKinsey said that retailers have started taking “segmented approaches” to their inventory, focusing on items that have longevity and can trade through the seasons versus items that have shorter shelf lives. 

“The retailers that are best positioned are the ones taking a surgical view, line by line, of the stock they’re carrying,” she said. Balchandani added that retailers are holding their nerve and trying to sell stock through, or taking quick action to shift seasonal stock as best they can.

Adrien Dirand

Rick Zullo, a retail investor and a cofounder of Equal Ventures, said that inventory is the biggest issue right now for retailers, many of which are holding “crippling” amounts of stock.  

He said retailers that moved excess inventory off the floor to make way for seasonal merchandise “only kicked the can down the road, and they will feel the pain” in the first quarter. 

Under pressure from inflation, rising rents and waning consumer confidence on both sides of the Atlantic, they have to keep stock levels tight and de-risk their businesses.  

“I don’t think 2023 is going to be the most adventurous year for fashion trends,” he said. 

Zullo added that if inflationary pressures continue to persist, middle class spending will flood to value, with consumers trading down, particularly for staple products. “We’ll be looking at a discount-oriented market,” he said. 

By contrast, spending on top-end luxury “is likely to remain strong” as it has during past financial and economic crises.

He also believes that brands are likely to make a concentrated effort to shift into omnichannel strategies and increase their exposure to third-party marketplaces, retail, and wholesale versus just direct-to-consumer. 

Zullo said that businesses will also be reevaluating how they operate, adding that the chief financial officer, rather than the CEO, will be the new company star.

“We’ll be going back to a world where business is about math rather than sales projections,” a world where investors place more value on a company’s efficiency, earnings power and “survivability” rather than its potential for major sales growth. 

Nowadays, he said, “a high rate of growth does not necessarily mean you have a good business.” Growth for the sake of it, he added, “is no longer cool.”  

With a cyclone of strike action, inflation, impending recession — and dangerously high inventory levels — tearing through Europe in the first half, there are still a few bright spots in the shape of U.S. tourists in Europe.  

The labor market remains robust and if the U.S. swerves a recession (and even if it doesn’t) it’s likely that Americans will still be traveling in Europe (and elsewhere) in 2023, charmed by TV shows including “Emily in Paris,” “The Crown,” and “From Scratch,” which is set in Florence and Sicily.  

The dollar remains strong against the British pound and the euro, thanks partly to aggressive interest rate rises in the U.S., while Americans still have pent-up funds from lockdown. 

“There is still a lot of cash sitting in consumers’ hands,” said Zullo, who believes that high-end purchasing will be relatively immune to inflationary worries in the first half. 

“People aren’t going to cancel their trips” because the stock market is down. He believes that any “pullback on purchasing” will come from the average consumer, rather than world travelers.  

If airports remain open, and trains operators go back to work — rather than strike — that’s good news for Americans and Europeans alike.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Hot Summer Bags

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Europe Braces for a Tough First Half in 2023, and Better Days Ahead

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad