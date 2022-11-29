×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Gordon Brothers Loans Everlane $25 Million

The term loan will help fuel Everlane's growth.

From the fall 2022 Everlane collection.
From the fall 2022 Everlane collection. Maria del Rio/WWD

Gordon Brothers, the advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has provided Everlane Inc. with a $25 million term loan.

In its disclosure Tuesday, Gordon Brothers said the loan will help fuel Everlane’s growth and that the loan is secured by the sustainable apparel, accessories and footwear retailer’s digitally native brand and working capital assets.

“We have admired Everlane since its founding and understand the significant brand value the company has built,” Tobias Nanda, president of brands at Gordon Brothers, said in a statement. “So, when presented with the opportunity to work with the team and Everlane’s sponsor, we immediately saw how our multi-asset approach to lending could be a perfect fit for all parties.”

Related Galleries

“Gordon Brothers’ flexible approach will help build a better capitalized business that matches the strength of Everlane’s underlying brand,” added Bill Wafford, the chief financial officer of Everlane. “Everlane is poised for continued expansion as it resonates with an increasing number of consumers who are making active decisions around the effect of their purchases — and want to look great while doing so.”

As reported by WWD last September, Everlane adopted a new direction involving injecting more fashion into the product assortment through whimsy, color and print; taking a collection approach rather than individual items; amping up storytelling around the brand, and increasing distribution through wholesale for the first time.

Among the goals cited by chief executive officer Andrea O’Donnell in the WWD interview were, for 2022, getting the women’s business back on track; for 2023, building back shoes and accessories, and in 2024 focusing on menswear.

Everlane was founded in 2010 with the mission of selling ethically made clothing with transparent pricing.

The company has faced criticisms for not being transparent enough and lack of diversity, but has been working to recruit more individuals identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color and has staged town hall meetings with employees where grievances could be aired. WWD reported that in April, Everlane released its first environmental impact report, pledging to move from 66 percent organic cotton to 100 percent by 2023, and eliminating the last 10 percent of virgin plastics from its supply chain.

Loans to companies can sometimes lead to equity investments, though in Tuesday’s disclosure there was no mention of any intent by Gordon Brothers to take a stake in Everlane. Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003 to help revive or reimagine them. Among other brands, Gordon Brothers owns Laura Ashley, Orsay and Nicole Miller.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Hot Summer Bags

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gordon Brothers Gives Everlane a $25 Million Term Loan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad