EXCLUSIVE: Alo Breaks Into the Supplements Category

Fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga, has announced the launch of The Alo Stackable Wellness System, a collection of absorbable, revolutionary formulas that provide health-boosting benefits, further expanding its offerings in the beauty and wellness space.

The brand already offers a range of skin, body and hair care products in addition to its popular fashion-forward apparel and accessories and, with its supplements, aims to deliver a health-first approach to its loyal consumers. The company has brought wellness to its customers for years through clothing, movement and skin and body care, having the conversation that what you put on your body matters — and with supplements is actively furthering the conversation around the importance of what you put in your body too.

The Alo Stackable Wellness System Gel Shot Collection.

“Alo was founded on the idea of bringing wellness to the world,” Alyson Wilson, Alo’s vice president of brand innovation, told WWD. “We always knew we were going to go beyond our focus of innovating studio-to-street apparel and into clean body care and then, beyond that, wellness supplements. Nothing is ever off the table for Alo when it means creating offerings that ignite and support wellness.”

The supplements, Wilson said, are an extension of the Alo ecosystem that consumers already know and love. “At Alo, we believe in mindful movement and what better way to improve yourself than with a healthy diet? Alo is with you from when you wake up in the morning to when you go to bed at night. We are your wellness routine. You practice wellness every day, through movement, mindfulness and nutrition, and supplements to support radiant health were a natural next step to furthering our support of people’s pursuit of self care.”

Moreover, launching supplements was a decision that speaks to the brand’s commitment to listening to its communities’ lifestyle for health and wellness and aligns with its values and goals.

“The Alo community expects nothing less than exceptional offerings from us,” Wilson said. “This is why, when developing these formulas, we knew Alo had to offer supplements with functional support that went beyond what was out there. We’re giving you what you need, but we’re also adding what you didn’t realize you needed as enhancing bonuses: hormone-response-balancing adaptogens, potent amla antioxidants and skin supporters like biotin and resveratrol. The synergistic blends of unique, earth-sourced ingredients in these formulas put your health first and make your skin glow, immunity boosted, hair shine and muscles stronger, to name a few.”

With wellness at the heart of who Alo is as a brand, supplements have long been in the works, being intentionally developed for over four years. Throughout the process, the brand has tapped some of the best and most innovative formulators, scientists, nutritionists and testing facilities to help bring its wellness goals to life.

“Every formulation decision we made, from ingredient types, to supplement facts panel, to supplier choices, came from the desire to create something that was both scientifically efficacious and nature-driven,” Wilson said. “We have not taken this category lightly, so we cannot wait to share these incredibly nutritious, delicious — and sugar-free — formulas with our community.”

The Advanced Collagen Shot formula delivers a bioavailable cocktail of beauty-boosting super ingredients for visible external benefits and muscle and joint support for training and recovery.

The first installment of Alo’s ingestibles stays true to the brand’s commitment to clean ingredients, supercharged and bioavailable for on-the-go daily wellness. The Alo Stackable Wellness System features three gel shots created to feature potent vitamins, exotic superfoods, antioxidants and adaptogens. Notably, the formula is also sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan and includes the amla superberry, which is an ingredient featured in Alo’s existing Glow System for skin, body and hair care.

The gel shot collection includes the Vitamin-C Glow Shot, Advanced Collagen Shot and Immunity Rescue Shot. Each gel shot is individually packaged and designed to be used one to two times daily.

Each shot, said Wilson, is uniquely comprehensive. “These three formulas are the new additions to your daily routine that will change the game. Vitamin-C Glow Shot is your daily dose of liposomal-C that offers longer-lasting benefits such as brighter skin through supported immunity and nerve function. Immunity Rescue Shot is our heavy hitter with key ingredients to ensure you’re covered for big days, late nights and long journeys. Advanced Collagen Shot is a bioavailable cocktail of beauty-boosting ingredients for visible external benefits as well as muscle and joint support.”

The launch of its gel shot collection on Aug. 28 is just the first installment of supplements that Alo will be adding to its wellness offerings. Alo Yoga plans to release an additional drop as part of its ingestible stacking system with seven capsules in January 2024.

“You can expect to see ingestible, among a few other secret projects, quickly be an expansive category for Alo,” Wilson said. “Our line of beauty and wellness products continues to flourish, with the brand’s launch in Sephora stores on the horizon on September 8. We are excited to partner with such a prestigious and notable brand and look forward to seeing the potential of this business vertical continue to grow.”