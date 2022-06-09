Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural Credibility in the Luxury Fashion Space

Sarah Willersdorf and David Fischer discuss the latest luxury report from Boston Consulting Group and Highsnobiety, assessing the new luxury consumer.

Spring street style in London.
Spring street style in London. Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

Titled “Luxury 3.0,” the second installment of Boston Consulting Group and Highsnobiety luxury research report, experts continued to look at the future of luxury fashion and what matters most to the consumer.

Similar to findings in the companies’ first report, a key takeaway from the white paper is the ongoing importance of cultural credibility. Noting that cultural credibility has democratized the space, the authors of the report said, “the days when a brand would cater to just one consumer segment are long gone” and the idea of a “brand category” has been effectively obliterated.

“Our report reiterates that today, luxury is about belonging and identity more than ever,” said Willersdorf. “Brand communities allow like-minded fans to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and network with each other. The brand exists as more than just a distributor of physical goods, but a meeting point for different fan groups to meet and interact. Cultural credibility for the new luxury consumer is driven by stories, lore, belonging, and community.”

Related Galleries

David Fischer, founder and chief executive officer of HighSnobiety, said what he found interesting about this report was how few surprises there were.

“All the key new luxury themes we’ve been reporting on for years have only become more important and pronounced,” said Fischer. “Though one surprise was seeing how, when it comes to how people shop, older generations have caught up with younger generations. They are spending more time in the inspiration phase of the purchase journey. In the report, we say that ‘everyone is Gen-Z now’.”

The approach, Luxury 3.0, is named to mirror the internet’s evolution into Web 3.0. Much like Web 3.0, which is characterized by decentralization away from traditional sources of authority, Luxury 3.0 is similarly designed to represent a profound shift where individuals and communities have more control over the narrative than ever before.

“Luxury 3.0 is the natural evolution of the key principles we explored in our last report, Culture Culture Culture, a paradigm where the intangible aspects of luxury are growing in importance,” said Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group. “This phenomenon is now occurring in a context where there is less trust of governments and companies, more macroeconomic uncertainty, and an elevated increase on environmental and societal issues.”

According to the research, over 90 percent of luxury consumers from younger generations are highly engaged and active in online communities. Those communities are fragmented across different platforms — for example, resale groups on Facebook, Discord servers for popular fashion bloggers, and official brand accounts on Instagram.

“The conventional model of brand communities is evolving into a new framework, the metacommunity,” said Willersdorf. “Metacommunities are fluid, dynamic, and fragmented. Instead of speaking to a single archetype or demographic, they are an overlapping ecosystem of many different sub-groups of fans, consumers, detractors, and commentators. Strong metacommunities cut across multiple phases of the consumer experience, serving as sources of inspiration pre-purchase, as well as a place for shoppers to share their new buys post-purchase.”

Looking at luxury 3.0, which the research paper defines as being characterized by an increasing decentralization in the consumer landscape and journey, Willersdorf told WWD, “the brands that will win tomorrow are those that invite their audiences in to contribute and play active roles within these metacommunities.” Moreover, she noted this is “especially true for younger consumers (and gen Z and millennials will make up 75 percent of luxury spending by 2025). Online communities are no longer just adjacent to the luxury experience: they are its powerful multipliers.”

With knowledge becoming a crucial part of the luxury experience that drives cultural credibility, the authors of the report noted that “knowing is the new owning.”

“Substantial knowledge of a brand is increasingly critical to its value proposition,” explained Willersdorf. “Such knowledge of a brand’s lore, icon status, etc., drives cultural credibility amongst consumers. Our survey data shows that customers are spending more time gathering knowledge on brands than ever before. There is a strong desire to be part of the story, part of a brand’s community.”

“’Knowing is the new Owning’ speaks to the idea that you can fully participate (and become a stakeholder) in the world of a luxury brand without having actually bought anything from it,” said Fischer. “The way a more culturally engaged customer stands out is through cultural fluency – the knowledge they acquire and pass on; product archive; brand lore; the creative team behind the brand.”

For marketers, Willersdorf said, the takeaway is that “knowledge and belonging have become the product. Luxury 3.0 shoppers want a longer-term sense of brand purpose and a deeper narrative of what a brand is all about. And they want that purpose to be more relevant and applicable to their own cultural contexts and affiliations. Winning brands today still need to be anchored around quality and product design, but consumers also want to understand and participate in the stories, lore, and experiences to be part of a brand’s broader world.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

The Future is Now: Welcome to Web 3.0

Are Rising Prices Breaking Consumers’ Trust?

Accenture Finds Consumer Desire for ‘Virtual Living’ Is Gaining Traction

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Hot Summer Bags

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Exclusive: BCG and Highsnobiety on Cultural

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad