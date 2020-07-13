According to Nancy Berger, senior vice president and publishing director at Cosmopolitan, Cosmo’s audience lists shopping as a favorite pastime and has spent a lot of time during quarantine shopping online. Comprised of 72 million monthly readers, Cosmo’s audience is also a demographic of savvy shoppers largely made up of digitally native Gen Z and Millennials who have high expectations from brands and place a high value in finding the right price point.

Today, Cosmopolitan and Klarna, have announced a partnership to further inspire Gen Z and Millennial consumers and “treat-yourself shopping” with “Hauliday by Cosmo x Klarna.” The 48-hour event, taking place on Aug. 8 and 9, will feature exclusive deals and incentives across all categories from Kalrna’s brand partners. Hauliday will be supported by the Cosmopolitan editors and published across all brand channels.

While this is the first shopping event that Klarna has launched at this scale, the company has had success with one-off promotional events with retail partners in the past, suggesting a huge audience and demand for more. Klarna’s network of retail partners currently includes brands such as Adidas, Sephora, H&M, ModCloth, Rue21 and Rhone.

While virtual shopping festivals are nearly nonexistent in the U.S., these events have seen huge success from consumers across the world. “We have always felt that creating a shopping holiday here in the United States, inspired by all the success that’s happened in Asia, around shopping festivals would be something that our audience would embrace,” Berger said. “We are fully supporting [Hauliday]” from all of our platforms of the magazine, which you will see the September issue coming out in early August. For 48 hours, we will inspire treat-yourself shopping through exclusive discounts, unleashing pent-up demand from this challenging spring.”

Recognizing the companies’ combined audience of budget-conscious shoppers, the event will also introduce a price per wear calculator. The service, which will live on Cosmopolitan’s web site, will prompt consumers to answer questions that will determine an individual’s cost of an item and encourage users to buy items within budget. The program will be able to calculate any purchase from a Klarna retail partner.

“This generation is defining the future of retail and expects more out of their shopping experiences and services,” David Sykes, head of U.S. at Klarna. “We’re excited to partner with Cosmopolitan, whose readers spent more than $9 billion shopping online last year, to offer customers a one-of-a-kind Hauliday journey and enable our retail partners to drive excitement and sales among these audiences.”

