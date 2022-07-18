EXCLUSIVE: Klarna’s LA Pop-Up is a Summer Oasis of Mission-Driven Brands

On July 23-24, Klarna is opening the Klarna Oasis, an immersive pop-up shopping experience in Los Angeles, where shoppers can enjoy the company’s flexible payment options and exclusive discounts while supporting mission-driven brands. Those not able to shop in person are also able to shop the collections and discounts over the weekend online.

The Oasis shop will include fashion, beauty and accessories from brands including Lunya, Rebecca Minkoff, RE/DONE, VRAI, AVYA, Christy Dawn, Kjaer Weis, Westman Atelier, Pepper and The Detox Market.

“We’re excited to bring the smooth Klarna shopping experience to life for the first time in Los Angeles, spotlighting mission-driven merchant partners that support a range of important causes from sustainability in fashion to clean beauty,” said Raji Behal, Global Head of Partner Success, Klarna. “At Klarna, we realize we have a responsibility to help drive positive change towards a better future and providing our consumers unique access to shop more mindfully is just one of the many ways we are working to make a difference.”

While each of these brands has its own, sustainability will be highlighted at Klarna Oasis as a core focus. In partnership with Soles4Souls, shoppers will be able to donate gently used shoes and clothing in exchange for an on-site discount.

“We’re always working to find ways to encourage consumers to shop sustainably and will continue to offer various incentives, such as what we are doing with Klarna Oasis, to help ease the potential financial stressors consumers may have when making more mindful shopping decisions,” said Behal. “Year-round, consumers can shop with our interest-free Pay in 4 payment option from our Conscious Collections in the Klarna app, which is curated in partnership with Good on You and is meant to bring greater awareness to environmentally and ethically friendly brands and products.”

In addition to providing an easy way for consumers to make mindful shopping decisions through its pop-up, Klarna will empower its followers to learn more by hosting a fireside chat on Saturday, July 23 around the importance of regenerative agriculture within the sustainable fashion movement.

The Klarna pop-up will feature Lunya, Rebecca Minkoff, RE/DONE, VRAI, AVYA, Christy Dawn, Kjaer Weis, Westman Atelier, Pepper and The Detox Market. Courtesy.

“The Klarna Oasis pop-up is all about helping our consumers shop more mindfully and providing them unique access to mission-driven brands that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Behal told WWD. “It was important for us to take this one step further with our fireside chat to offer an insightful conversation about the sustainable fashion movement and educate consumers in a more meaningful way, which in turn will hopefully impact their future shopping habits for the better.”

Behal will lead the discussion which will also include Aras Baskauskas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Christy Dawn and Jasmyne Spencer, a professional soccer player at Angel City Football Club, in which Klarna is a founding partner.

“Christy Dawn is proud to partner with Klarna on such an exciting, impactful initiative. We believe that all shopping should be conscious-shopping and Klarna Oasis allows consumers to make more educated purchasing decisions,” said Baskauskas. “What’s more, we love knowing that by partnering with Klarna, we’re providing our Christy Dawn community with a new and easy way to shop regeneratively.”

The Klarna Oasis will be located at 8070 Melrose Avenue and will be open to the public.

