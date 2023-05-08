EXCLUSIVE: Moët & Chandon Taps Streetwear Designer Don C for Collaboration

Through many collaborations with innovators, icons and fashion designers Moët & Chandon has solidified a natural synergy of being a part of countless cultural moments throughout the years.

The brand’s latest collaboration is with streetwear designer, creative strategy and design adviser to the NBA, Don C who said “the fusion of sports and luxury is here now, and it’s here to stay.” The goal of the collaboration is to harness its vibrant energy and heritage, Moët & Chandon to the culture of the NBA to inspire Champagne and basketball lovers alike to celebrate.

The collaboration is also an echo of Moët & Chandon’s partnership as the official Champagne of the NBA and in an official statement, the house said it counts Don C as a longtime friend of the brand having partnered in 2019 for the Nectar of Culture Campaign and having played a role in the NBA Greatness Under Pressure campaign in 2021, recognizing him as a cultural connector in his own right.

Anne-Sophie Stock, vice president of Moët & Chandon, told WWD that the relationship between Don C and Moët & Chandon has continued to grow as he continues to represent the brand’s ethos through his work and creativity.

“Don C is a visionary and a master of his craft,” said Anne-Sophie Stock, vice president of Moët & Chandon. “A creator of some of the most coveted releases, we are honored to be in partnership with Don C, a continued friend of the house, and were excited to give him the creative license to redesign two of our coveted Champagne bottles through his own lens to help fuse the culture of the NBA with the heritage of Moët & Chandon.”

Moët & Chandon and NBA collection by Just Don.

Before embarking on the designs, Don C told WWD that he took the time to visit Moët & Chandon in Epernay where he was able to see the entire process of “how such a prestigious product is created really brought to life that centuries-old heritage.”

“Champagne isn’t something you can create for instant gratification,” Don C said. “The principle of wanting to deliver something that is going to make an impact for generations to come and transcend time periods inspired me heavily, and I really wanted to bring that approach into this collaboration. Collaborations like this are what will keep this intersection of cultures at the forefront of people’s minds, and I am excited to bring together two worlds that mean so much to me personally.”

The Moët & Chandon and NBA collection by Just Don includes redesigned bottles of the Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé as well as a hoodie. The collection was inspired by the game of basketball and brings a modern, basketball-centric twist to the designs.

Moët & Chandon and NBA collection by Just Don. Parrish Lewis

It’s his love for basketball and luxury items fused together, Don C said, that makes this marriage so fun.

“I wanted to see how we could infuse the NBA marks onto the product and make it feel whimsical, while ensuring that it still looks high-end and like it came out of a chateau in Epernay,” Don C said. “I really played around with the concept of different graphics from NBA teams, while keeping the spirit of our brands and the process of making the Champagne top of mind. Of course, you want to make something that looks cool, but more important for me is creating work that has substance. The visual appeal is a ‘no brainer,’ but I wanted this design, like all of my work, to be driven by the underlying story behind the design.”

The limited-edition Moët & Chandon and NBA collection by Just Don will be available exclusively in the U.S. beginning May 16.