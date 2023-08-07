EXCLUSIVE: Vuori Debuts New Perspective in Performance for Fall 2023

Southern California-inspired activewear brand, Vuori, continues to grow in the fitness space with innovation as a top priority.

Known for its soft performance apparel, the brand has announced the launch of an innovative fabric named BlissBlend, designed to deliver superior stretch with an airy, weightless feel that the brand claims is “pure bliss.” The fabric was inspired by the idea that “sometimes the best feeling is barely there.” Designed to feel like nothingness, the fabric molds to the body to create a “barely there” sensation and softness, which the brand claims also gets better with every wash — never sacrificing its shape.

Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive officer of Vuori, told WWD that Vuori BlissBlend celebrates what Vuori has been building since its foundation in 2015. Innovation and a versatile perspective on performance apparel have been at the core of the brand’s strategy for furthering its growth and customer experience since its launch and with Vuori BlissBlend, he said, the brand is harnessing the soft feel it has become synonymous with through a new performance lens.

A look from the Vuori BlissBlend collection.

“Our goal since inception was to break down the boundaries of traditional activewear and bring a new perspective to the market,” said Kudla. “Products that are ‘Built to Move In, Styled for Life.’ Our products that have earned cult status really deliver on that mission. The combination of versatility, insanely comfortable and breathable performance fabrics that we work tirelessly to perfect and our attention to consistent, flattering fit all work together to make our customers feel good as they wear our products to not only do the things they love to do, but also the little things that keep us busy in the course of everyday life.”

With the creation of BlissBlend, said Kudla, Vuori aims to fill a void on the market by delivering the “ease and comfort of Vuori’s bestselling performance jogger in a legging that is just as easy to love.”

“Our goal with everything we make is to inspire happiness within our customers,” said Kudla. “For Vuori BlissBlend we wanted to create the most comfortable legging on the market and something she has never experienced from another activewear brand for yoga/studio end-use. Vuori BlissBlend is equal parts comfortable, versatile and offers the same wear-all-day ease of our most loved jogger. Plus, Vuori BlissBlend has all the performance attributes to hold up in your favorite studio workouts and beyond.”

To create Vuori BlissBlend, Kudla said the Vuori team familiarized themselves with everything in the competitive market, then researched fabrics and fibers to find emerging ideas that could provide a solution. “It was important to us to create something that wasn’t just a copy of what other people are already doing,” said Kudla. “We wanted to innovate and bring something completely new to the space. Vuori BlissBlend fills a unique gap within our current product architecture.”

A look from the Vuori BlissBlend collection.

Kudla said BlissBlend is engineered with a 360-degree design process for multidimensional stretch (4x more points of measure than standard performance fabrics), and feels weightless to the wearer while smoothly conforming to the body’s silhouette for unrestricted movement. BlissBlend’s technical performance fit also utilizes a fiber technology from Lycra fiber made from 75 percent recycled materials.

Noting the importance of its sustainability goals, Kudla said Vuori always strives to build its products responsibly and the creation of Vuori BlissBlend was no different. “This proprietary blend is made with a majority of recycled materials without sacrificing incredible comfort, durability or the functional performance our customer has grown to expect from Vuori.”

Vuori BlissBlend is launching on Tuesday in the Vuori AlltheFeels Legging, a high-rise design with no side seams in three lengths, and Vuori AlltheFeels Bra, a scoop neck bra that offers lightweight support. Kudla said that the designs for the legging and bra “are inspired by the fabric itself with clean silhouettes that give aesthetic appeal and ultimate versatility. This is the legging you can truly wear all day, and that you’ll reach for in your closet over and over again. It is a style that you have to try on to fully appreciate so we encourage everyone to get out there and experience it for themselves.”

Alongside the launch of BlissBlend, Vuori has announced the introduction of the men’s Kore Jogger for fall 2023. The launch represents the brand’s growth as its consumer has made the men’s Kore Short one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Kudla credits the success of the Kore Short for helping to launch the brand, saying Vuori “wanted to leverage the inputs that make it so special — versatility, incredible comfort and modern fit — and expand its range to meet more of the active and lifestyle needs of [its] community.”

“The Kore Jogger is very near and dear to my heart,” said Kudla. “The Kore Short was the first product we launched at Vuori, designed to challenge the status quo of the everyday athletic short by bringing to market a more versatile offering that would not only function great across multiple activities and end uses, but also had a more laid-back aesthetic with a high level of comfort that you just wanted to live in every day.”

The Kore Short, he said, addressed a challenge that a lot of people felt about the athletic short market and has ultimately developed a cult-like following.

“We would hear from our customers regularly that we should find a way to bring the comfort and performance of the Kore liner into more products they could wear in various settings and activities,” said Kudla. “The Kore Jogger is our answer and we are excited to offer that same all-day comfort that our customers love in the short in a jogger, extending this family into the colder months, travel and beyond.”

Vuori Kore Jogger will be available for purchase at Vuori stores and online starting Tuesday.

The launch of Vuori BlissBlend and the Kore Jogger, said Kudla, represent the brand’s devotion to constant evolution and growth as a brand and product-focused organization.

Looking ahead, Kudla told WWD that Vuori has “some really exciting things coming in [its] innovation pipeline. This will always be something we prioritize so we can continue to surprise and delight our community with modern takes on existing categories that we feel our customers will love. We do a lot of testing of various new fabrics and concepts, some more commercially viable than others, but Vuori BlissBlend is the first major output that we are bringing to market from our innovation team. With our team’s passion for building cool stuff that will inspire happiness within our customers, we know this is just the beginning.”

On Thursday, Vuori will host a pop-up event in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, giving consumers a look at the world of Vuori through a series of coveted and bespoke aura, art and wellness activations that explores the new women’s BlissBlend fabrication collection at Studio 525 from 6 to 8 p.m.