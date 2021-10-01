Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Execs From Zappos, Merrell, Kendra Scott on What It Means to Lead With Purpose

The leaders came together for a panel during Fairchild Media Group’s Women in Power virtual event.

By
Nikara Johns
Execs From Zappos, Merrell & Kendra

More than ever, consumers and employees are looking to connect with purpose-driven companies that are driving change. And those that continue to embrace purpose within their culture and ethos are those best poised for success. For leaders at Zappos, Merrell and Kendra Scott, that starts within.

“Different moments in life help rethink and reshape — becoming a wife, becoming a mother — when you have that responsibility, there is a true sense of purpose that hits you really hard and makes you really challenge yourself,” said Mindy Perry, Kendra Scott’s chief marketing officer. “It’s not about accomplishments anymore, it moves beyond that. And my purpose is centered on connecting with people and leading with empathy.”

Last week, Perry joined Zappos’ senior director of creative strategy Rosie D’Argenzio and Merrell CMO Janice Tennant for a panel discussion during Fairchild Media Group’s Women In Power: Female Forces virtual summit, moderated by FN executive editor Katie Abel, to discuss their journey in transforming brands through corporate commitment, consumer connection and building community.

All women agreed that being vulnerable and living authentically is what drives their purpose.

“This isn’t about [creating] a platform just for the sake of it,” said Zappos’ D’Argenzio, adding that she is cognizant of virtue signaling. “This isn’t about a marketing tactic. This is about embedding [purpose] into all of the touch points, with our customers and our employees, and continuing to make it a fabric of the brand and of the company,” she said.

Perry added that to represent a cause, it’s also not just about corporate giving and writing checks. Leaders need to make sure they are connecting with the people and the causes that their customers and their communities care about. “They need to be at the center of creating good,” she said.

At Merrell, increased inclusivity has been key for the brand’s growth. While the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be one challenge, Tennant explained, another has been the fact that many people haven’t felt part of that outdoor story.

“What we started to realize is that there are people who don’t feel as safe in the outdoors. Women do not feel as safe in the outdoors. People of color are four times more likely to feel fearful of being outdoors. And as a brand, you want people to understand that getting outdoors has physical, mental, social benefits. We have to address that,” she added.

To that end, Merrell has launched a justice, equity, diversity and inclusion task force internally to develop how the brand can use its voice and platform to drive transformation in the outdoor space.

“This is more about driving real, long-term change. And for me, my inspiration for that ties back to the purpose,” said Tennant. “I have these two boys who love the outdoors and I want them to feel equally as safe, equally as welcomed.”

Companies with the same mission coming together has also proved beneficial to making a difference. Zappos, for instance, teamed up with Merrell this year to plan safe, localized outdoor trips for people of color, as well as for members of the disabled community.

“Finding a brand like Merrill that have these shared values and propping up these stories is how we are using our power and our platform,” D’Argenzio said.

Event sponsors included Zappos, Kendra Scott and Parfums de Marly.

Execs From Zappos, Merrell & Kendra

