A literal meeting of the minds was recently held in Seoul to discuss the future of sustainable manufacturing, solutions and innovations — and to mingle with who’s leading the pack.

At the third annual Seoul International Fashion Manufacturing Forum, four guest speakers gathered to converse about the future of manufacturing, as both brands and consumers have significantly increased demand for sustainably run business models. The forum was held by the Seoul Metropolitan Government at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square earlier this month.

Timely as ever, the theme for this year’s forum was “the strategies of fashion manufacturing in the age of sustainability,” which discussed business expansion in Seoul focused on the textile and manufacturing industries, in addition to advising on the city’s future policies that will be rooted in global trends in fashion manufacturing.

J. Kirby Best, chief executive officer of Nashville-based apparel manufacturing solution firm OnPoint Manufacturing, was invited by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to speak on technologies in on-demand clothing manufacturing from a U.S. perspective. The forum began with a keynote by Lee Eun-hee, ceo of Trend in South Korea, who discussed the present and future of Seoul’s garment manufacturing, followed by individual presentations and panel discussions with Luwei Wang, executive director of Strategy, Shenzhen Yosar Technology Co. Ltd. and Ha Dong Ho, ceo of Sewing Boundaries.

A panel discussion was led by Kim Kyung Min, professor, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Seoul National University, which featured Best, Wang and Ho, along with Kim Wang Si, general manager, Koren Fashion Industry Association and Choi Hyun Jung, head of Urban Manufacturing Center for the Seoul Metropolitan Government Urban Manufacturing Clusters Division. Panelists discussed strategies to secure clothing manufacturing contracts, followed by an awards ceremony and a fashion show.

Best discussed the benefits of using an on-demand manufacturing model, and said that through strategic partnerships — with companies such as Gerber Technology — OnPoint can integrate systems and software that provides its customers with a complete end-to-end manufacturing solution.

Best said, “It was a great honor to be one of four speakers, and the only U.S. manufacturing company, invited to participate in this year’s forum. The event was incredibly well-executed, and the discussions held were exciting and thought-provoking.” He continued, “Seoul is a vibrant city who is already ahead of many other cities through their use of cutting-edge automation and technology in their factories. Bringing in an on-demand manufacturing model is the next logical step toward efficiency and profitability for them. I’m excited to see where they go next and how OnPoint can assist with their growth.”

