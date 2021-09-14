Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Fabiana Filippi: The Beauty of Duality

Fabiana Filippi’s fall/winter 2021/2022 collection “Dual” celebrates feminine duality with an ad campaign shot by Dario Catellani and featuring model Barbara Valente.

Fabiana Filippi
Fabiana Filippi’s collection "Dual” features natural fabrics such as cashmere along with natural color tones. Courtesy Image.

The Fabiana Filippi fall/winter 2021/2022 collection is stunningly elegant with dresses, capes, sweaters, skirts, and blazers in natural earth tones that include leaf green, grey slate, and cornflower blue and in silhouettes that are timeless, yet distinct, and feature a variety of fabrics such as natural cashmere, wool and damask.

Taken as a whole, the collection exudes a design and manufacturing ethos founded on high quality fashion apparel that is Made in Italy. The season’s collection is supported by an equally stunning advertising campaign, which dovetails with an e-commerce expansion of the Fabiana Filippi brand to 40 countries as well as the launch of a social commerce strategy.

Regarding the ad campaign, the Fabiana Filippi brand described it as a celebration of “the beauty of female dualism” and noted that the look projects “emotionality and resoluteness, lightness and depth” with “elements that are opposing, yet intimately indissoluble.”

The evocative shots were done by renowned photographer Dario Catellani and feature supermodel Barbara Valente, and “interprets two complementary images of the same woman, who is strongly related to nature and, at the same time, is fully immersed in her daily life.” Indeed, what emanates from the campaign is the essence of “true contemporary femininity,” which is about women who are in contact with their emotions and with their deepest self.

That duality is reflected in the collection’s name: Collection Dual, which the brand said is “a reflection of the dualism that underlies every creation. Ethereal lightness and material concreteness, absolute purity, light and shadow.”

When asked how collections are planned, the brand said the Fabiana Filippi woman comes first in that process. “We like to think of our brand as a trusted ally that makes you feel good, a sort of second skin that’s there for our customers at every moment of their everyday lives, as they travel, work and go through exciting emotions and experiences,” the company said, adding that it approaches fashion design and style as an expression of freedom while also respecting people and the planet with sustainable manufacturing processes.

But who exactly is the Fabiana Filippi target customer?

The Fabiana Filippi woman is a busy woman who “loves beauty and everything that is made well. She’s a woman that gets ready to face the day feeling free to express herself and her personality,” the company said.

The Fabiana Filippi woman has a “careful eye to recognize the craftsmanship and the impeccable finishes of exclusive collections” and embraces the Fabiana Filippi brand because it has great respect for women and offers “an elegance far from uniformity, a sense of timeless beauty, meant to be interpreted through the wearer’s personality.”

The brand said its fashion apparel offerings are made with fine noble fibers that easily adapt to the shape of each woman, giving constant comfort. These characteristics are “present from collection to collection so that women always experience the same emotion by wearing Fabiana Filippi’s clothes,” the brand said. The high-end brand also empowers customers to personalize Fabiana Filippi collections, by offering them a broad selection of items, “spanning from daily wear to evening wear and even garments for special occasions.”

It’s also noteworthy that the Fabiana Filippi customer “cannot be defined by age: she may be quite youthful, experiencing the collection according to her sensations and moods, or a more mature woman that interprets our collections differently. This is our strength: wearing Fabiana Filippi means feeling good and at ease, modern and free from constraints.”

Regarding the brand’s position in the market and the role “Made in Italy” plays in the marketing, the fashion brand said the Made in Italy concept “is very important, and certainly more than a label to sew inside a garment.” The company noted that Made in Italy “reflects the perceived value that a garment passes on to the end consumer, the excellence inherited from Italy’s great tradition of craftsmanship handed down through the decades by our specialist makers.”

And aside from being of high craftsmanship and quality, Made in Italy also means having an eye for beauty. Moreover, the brand is based in Umbria, “a region that has ensured we’re accustomed to things that are both beautiful and well made.”

Regarding Fabiana Filippi’s origin, the company created from passion of two young men in their twenties, Mario and Giacomo Filippi Coccetta, and also from the “beautiful and well-made that has always reigned in Umbria and from the craftsmanship that embellishes the skilled hands of local seamstresses and knitters.”

Mario Filippi Coccetta said the “strength to put all this together was given to us by the values inherited from our family of origin: integrity, rigor, authenticity, simplicity, respect have always drawn our path and still today, after beyond 30 years, are always the basis of our work and our extended family.”

The co-founder described the culture of the brand as a “real community that pulsates and feeds thanks to a contagious enthusiasm, which branches out into every fiber, every fabric, every garment, not to forget the best of Umbrian tradition and the essential preciousness of Made in Italy.”

To see a short film of the Fabiana Filippi fall/winter collection “Dual,” CLICK HERE

